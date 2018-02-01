American Academy of Dermatology to Install New Officers and Board Members

SAN DIEGO (Feb. 16, 2018) — The American Academy of Dermatology will install two new officers and four new members of its board of directors on Tuesday, Feb. 20, at the conclusion of the 2018 AAD Annual Meeting in San Diego. The AAD’s new officers and board members will lead the world’s largest dermatologic society, representing more than 19,000 physicians specializing in the diagnosis and medical, surgical and cosmetic treatment of skin, hair and nail conditions. They will also hold the same positions for the American Academy of Dermatology Association, a sister organization to the AAD that focuses on government affairs, health policy and practice information.

Officers

Suzanne M. Olbricht, MD, FAAD, a Boston-based dermatologist, will begin a one-year term as president. Dr. Olbricht is an associate professor of dermatology at Harvard Medical School and chief of dermatology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. She previously served the AAD as secretary-treasurer, assistant secretary-treasurer and a member of its board of directors. She has also served as chair of the AAD’s Scientific Assembly Committee. Dr. Olbricht is a past president of the New England Dermatology Society.

Ted Rosen, MD, FAAD, will begin a one-year term as vice president. Dr. Rosen is a professor of dermatology at Baylor College of Medicine and chief of dermatology service at Michael E. DeBakey Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Houston. He is also a trustee of the Dermatology Physician Assistant Foundation. He is a past president and past secretary-treasurer of the Houston Dermatological Society and a past vice president of the Texas Dermatological Society.

Board of Directors

Diane S. Berson, MD, FAAD; Seemal R. Desai, MD, FAAD; Scott M. Dinehart, MD, FAAD; and Abby S. Van Voorhees, MD, FAAD, will enter four-year terms as members of the AAD’s board of directors.

Diane S. Berson, MD, FAAD, is an associate clinical professor in the department of dermatology at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York and an assistant attending dermatologist at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. She is also a trustee of the Dermatology Foundation. Dr. Berson previously served on multiple AAD committees. She is a past president of the Women’s Dermatologic Society and a former member of the American Society of Dermatologic Surgery’s Board of Directors.

Seemal R. Desai, MD, FAAD, is in private practice and serves as a clinical assistant professor in the department of dermatology at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. He is also chair of the AAD’s Leadership Development Steering Committee, president of the Skin of Color Society and president of the Texas Dermatological Society. He has previously served the Academy as a member of its Congressional Policy and Health Care Finance committees. Dr. Desai also was recently appointed to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration’s Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee, which determines whether bulk drug ingredients can be safely and effectively used in compounded medications. He is a past president of the Dallas/Fort Worth Dermatological Society.

Scott M. Dinehart, MD, FAAD, is in private practice in Arkansas. Dr. Dinehart is chair of the AAD’s Dermatopathology Rapid Response Committee, and he previously served as the chair of several AAD committees and task forces, including the Health Care Finance Committee. He is a past president of the Association of Academic Dermatologic Surgeons and the Arkansas Dermatological Society. He has served on the boards of directors for the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery, the American College of Mohs Micrographic Surgery and Cutaneous Oncology, and the Association of Academic Dermatologic Surgeons.

Abby S. Van Voorhees, MD, FAAD, is a professor and chair of dermatology and residency director at Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk, Va. She is on the editorial board for the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology and is also chair of the National Psoriasis Foundation Medical Board. Dr. Van Voorhees previously served the AAD as physician editor of Dermatology World and chair of the Clinical Guidelines Task Force. She has also served on many AAD committees.

About the AAD

Headquartered in Schaumburg, Ill., the American Academy of Dermatology, founded in 1938, is the largest, most influential and most representative of all dermatologic associations. With a membership of more than 19,000 physicians worldwide, the AAD is committed to advancing the diagnosis and medical, surgical and cosmetic treatment of the skin, hair and nails; advocating high standards in clinical practice, education and research in dermatology; and supporting and enhancing patient care for a lifetime of healthier skin, hair and nails. For more information, contact the AAD at (888) 462-DERM (3376) or aad.org. Follow the AAD on Facebook (American Academy of Dermatology), Twitter (@AADskin) or YouTube (AcademyofDermatology).