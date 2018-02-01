Roswell Park’s Dr. Alan Klitzke Named 2018 President of the American College of Nuclear Medicine

HIGHLIGHTS:

Dr. Alan Klitzke is the 47th president of the organization

He was installed as the president during ACNM annual awards ceremony

Dr. Klitzke will serve a one –year term

Newswise — BUFFALO, N.Y. — The American College of Nuclear Medicine (ACNM) has named Alan Klitzke, MD, FACNM, as its 47th president.

Dr. Klitzke is an Associate Professor of Oncology in the Department of Diagnostic Radiology at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. He’s also an Assistant Professor of Radiology and Assistant Professor of Nuclear Medicine at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo. As a veteran in the field of nuclear medicine, Dr. Klitzke specializes in whole-body PET/CT imaging, CT guided biopsy procedures, as well as, CT, MRI and Ultrasound imaging of the thorax, abdomen and pelvis.

During his one-year term as the president of ACNM, Dr. Klitzke’s goal is to help advance the field both nationally and internationally. He plans on starting by formalizing a new collaboration agreement between the ACNM and the British Nuclear Medicine Society. He will also represent the nuclear medicine community before government and regulatory bodies, and support members of the organization and their practices. ACNM is an international organizationcomprised of physicians and scientists involved in the clinical and scientific practice of nuclear medicine.

"Diagnostic and therapeutic medicine is continually transforming. As a diagnostic physician at Roswell Park, I work with a team of doctors to ensure patients are diagnosed properly and get the best care. As the president of the ACNM, I will work to continue the advancement of not only this field, but the organization as well. I am humbled and honored to take on this leadership role. I look forward to what we will accomplish in the year ahead,” says Dr. Klitzke.

Dr. Klitzke is also one of three recipients of the President’s Award. It’s an honor that was given by the 46th president of the ACNM. Dr. Klitzke was recognized for his extraordinary service. ### Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is a community united by the drive to eliminate cancer’s grip on humanity by unlocking its secrets through personalized approaches and unleashing the healing power of hope. Founded by Dr. Roswell Park in 1898, it is the only National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center in Upstate New York. Learn more at www.roswellpark.org, or contact us at 1-800-ROSWELL (1-800-767-9355) or ASKRoswell@roswellpark.org.