Pre-Clinical Research Aided by Customized Collection Capabilities

Newswise — A U.S.-based biotech company approached Conversant Bio to procure fresh collections of whole blood samples in order to create a liquid biopsy test for early cancer detection. The sample requirements included samples from 50 patients with non-small cell lung cancer along with 50 age and gender-matched normal samples. The original collection protocol required samples to be processed within 2 hours of collection using a high-speed centrifuge, which limits clinical site enrollment to localized collections.

Conversant Bio’s exclusive partnership with Streck allowed them to promptly begin collections for the biotech company’s study within 1 week of receiving the request. Additionally, the required timeline for processing samples was able to be extended from the initial liquid biopsy study protocol of 2 hours to 48 hours due to the use of Streck Cell-Free DNA BCT’s® unique stabilization properties.

Expanding the sample processing timeline allowed Conversant Bio to open up the project for collection across their extensive site collection network and cut the timeline for sample collection down from the originally estimated 8 months to a completion time of 4 months.

Upon completion of the first sample collection project, the project was enlarged to include another 100 patients with breast, colorectal, prostate, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancers. The same project acceleration is expected with the second project, with an anticipated collection timeline of 5 months rather than 9 months — allowing the researchers to go further in their research, faster.

Cell-Free DNA BCT® is for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures in the U.S. A CE version of these tubes is also available.

Read the case study to learn more about how customized clinical samples provided by Conversant Bio in Streck Cell-Free DNA BCT® have helped accelerate cancer research for one U.S.-based biotech company.