GW Experts Available to Comment for American Heart Month

Newswise — WASHINGTON (Feb. 2, 2018) — Heart disease is the single leading cause of death worldwide, affecting with men and women from all walks of life. February is American Heart Month, which was created to remind Americans to focus on their heart health and encourage their families, friends and communities to do the same. Experts at the George Washington University (GW) are available to comment on heart health-related stories.

Please contact Lisa Anderson at lisama2@gwu.edu or 202-994-3121 to speak with heart experts at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences:

William Borden, MD, associate professor of medicine and chief quality and population health officer, is an expert in lipid therapy and cardiovascular disease prevention

Andrew Choi, MD, assistant professor of medicine and radiology and co-director of cardiac CT and MRI, is an expert in coronary calcium scoring and novel multimodality imaging including Cardiac CT and Cardiac MRI., is an expert in advanced cardiac imaging — cardiac MRI and cardiac CT

Richard Katz, MD, Bloedorn Professor of Cardiology, director of the Division of Cardiology, and director of the GW Heart and Vascular Institute, is an expert in cardiac risk factors, heart failure, and mobile health

Gurusher Panjrath, MD, assistant professor of medicine and director of the Heart Failure Program and Mechanical Circulatory Support Program, is an expert in heart failure, ventricular assist devices, and heart transplantation

Jonathan Reiner, MD, professor of medicine and director of Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories, is an expert in cardiac catheterization, myocardial infarction, and out of hospital cardiac arrest

Allen Solomon, MD, professor of medicine, is an expert in cardiac arrhythmias and anticoagulation

Cynthia Tracy, MD, professor of medicine, associate director of the Division of Cardiology and director of Cardiac Electrophysiology, is an expert in cardiac arrhythmias

Please contact Kathy Fackelmann at kfackelmann@gwu.edu or 202-994-8354 to interview Dr. Wood at the Milken Institute School of Public Health at GW:

Susan F. Wood, PhD, director of the Jacobs Institute of Women's Health, can talk about how women are underrepresented in cardiovascular disease research, a gender gap that must be closed if we are to improve treatment for women with heart disease. Without more women enrolled in clinical trials on heart disease, Wood says many questions remain about the best way to prevent and treat heart disease in women.