California High Schools Compete in National Ocean Sciences Bowl at CSUMB

Newswise — SEASIDE, Ca., February 1, 2018 – Eleven high schools from the Northern and Central California region will face off in the regional component of the 21st annual National Ocean Sciences Bowl (NOSB) at California State University, Monterey Bay (CSUMB) on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. The competition, themed Our Ocean Shaping Weather, will take place in CSUMB’s Tanimura and Antle Family Memorial Library from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., with the winner moving on to the national finals competition at the University of Colorado Boulder April 19-22.

The NOSB, an interdisciplinary ocean science education program of the Consortium for Ocean Leadership, is a quiz-bowl style academic competition that tests students’ knowledge of ocean-related topics, including cross-disciplines of biology, chemistry, policy, physics and geology.

Supporters at home can follow the competition on Twitter with the hashtags #NOSBRocks and #NOSB18.

