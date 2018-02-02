Mid-Term Elections Could Be Game-Changer for Parties, Voters, and Administration, U of R Political Scientist Says
Dr. Renee Van Vechten is a nationally recognized political scientist and expert in national and state elections who can speak with authority on developing political trends and the influence of election rules on the 2018 midterm races.
"So far, 2018 is not shaping up to be 'politics as usual.' The year's midterm elections could be a game-changer for the political parties, voters, and the Trump administration, but no particular outcome is guaranteed. Shifting district lines, voter identification laws, independent expenditures, and President Trump could all have independent influence on who wins and loses, and the power hangs in the balance."