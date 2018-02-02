Newly Redesigned AAE.org Takes Gold in 2018 AVA Digital Awards

Newswise — CHICAGO – The American Association of Endodontists is proud to announce our newly redesigned website’s Gold-level placement in the 2018 AVA Digital Awards.

The new aae.org, which launched in December, won distinctions in the Redesign and Association sub-categories within the larger Web-Based Production | Website category.

The AVA Digital Awards recognize outstanding achievement by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design and production of media that is part of the evolution of digital communication.

The awards are sponsored and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, an international organization that consists of several thousand production, marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, and freelance professionals. AMCP administers recognition programs, provides judges and rewards outstanding achievement and service to the profession. Judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry.

“The AAE is thrilled to have won this distinction, which showcases the hard work and careful consideration that went into redesigning our entire suite of sites,” said Kenneth J. Widelka, executive director. “Dental professionals of all variations have a wide range of tools at their fingertips on our site. Members have access to exclusive members-only content in the new Member Center, which offers a broad collection of practice management resources. The public has a trusted, user-friendly resource for learning more about root canals, endodontists and tooth pain.”

Crisp, clean designs liven up each page and make it easy for all visitors to find information quickly. Prominent buttons ensure efficient navigation through materials and resources to support all needs. The new site features a simplified, topic-based menu, with content reorganized for quick, intuitive searching. Its responsive design keeps the mobile-empowered user top of mind.

Any outlets with an interest in endodontics, including clinical and patient information, are encouraged to link to AAE web pages to educate a wider audience about the importance of saving teeth.

About the American Association of Endodontists

The American Association of Endodontists, headquartered in Chicago, represents more than 8,000 members worldwide. Endodontics is one of nine dental specialties formally recognized by the American Dental Association. The AAE, founded in 1943, is dedicated to excellence in the art and science of endodontics and to the highest standard of patient care. The Association inspires its members to pursue professional advancement and personal fulfillment through education, research, advocacy, leadership, communication and service. For more information, visit aae.org.

About the AVA Digital Awards

The AVA Digital Awards program is an international competition that recognizes excellence by creative professionals responsible for the planning, concept, direction, design and production of digital communication. Judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry. Winners were selected from over 200 categories in Audio, Video and Web-based production. A list of winners can be found at avaawards.com.