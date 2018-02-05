Marlene R. Miller, MD, MSc, Appointed Pediatrician-in-Chief, Chair of Pediatrics at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital

Newswise — CLEVELAND, February 5, 2018– Marlene R. Miller, MD, MSc, has been appointed Pediatrician-in-Chief for University Hospitals and chair of the Department of Pediatrics at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital (UH Rainbow). Dr. Miller will also be nominated for appointment by President Barbara R. Snyder as chair of Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine's Department of Pediatrics at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

She comes to UH from the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center in Baltimore, where she served as vice chair of quality and safety since 2003, and as chief quality officer, pediatrics, for the health system since 2014.

“Dr. Miller is a dynamic and visionary leader, who launched her pediatric career as a medical student at Rainbow and is now returning to transform pediatric care, discovery, and education,” says Daniel Simon, MD, president, UH Cleveland Medical Center and chief academic officer, UH. “We are pleased to have her join our health system and renowned pediatrics department at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital.”

Pamela B. Davis, MD, PhD, dean of the School of Medicine and senior vice president for medical affairs at Case Western Reserve University, says “Dr. Miller is a top-notch pediatric researcher and educator with a proven commitment to the highest standards of clinical research and teaching. She shares our institutional mission to educate future physicians and provide the best possible care for patients and their families. We are delighted that we will be joined by such an outstanding partner.”

During Dr. Miller’s 19-year tenure at Johns Hopkins, she improved quality and operational performance through initiatives that aligned inpatient, ambulatory and pediatric emergency department safety and patient experience across medical and surgical care and multiple clinical sites.

“Dr. Miller is a recognized pioneer in pediatric patient safety, and devoted to continuously improving the quality and value of healthcare,” says Patti DePompei, RN, MSN, president, UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital. “We look forward to her deep expertise and collaborative attitude joining the UH Rainbow leadership team.”

Author of more than 100 publications on pediatric quality and patient safety and a frequent national speaker, Dr. Miller has served as principal investigator on numerous multi-institutional research grants focused on improving pediatric care. She served as vice president of quality for the Children’s Hospital Association, an international organization representing more than 200 children’s hospitals, from 2007-2014.

Her accomplishments include selection to leadership roles for numerous national healthcare organizations; she currently serves on the Pediatric Steering Committee of the National Quality Forum. Dr. Miller received the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary’s Award for Distinguished Service in 2002 and was named Paul V. Miles Fellow in Quality Improvement by the American Board of Pediatrics in 2014.

Well-acquainted with Cleveland and Northeast Ohio, Dr. Miller earned her bachelor’s and medical degrees at Case Western Reserve University. She completed her pediatrics residency and fellowship in pediatric cardiology at Johns Hopkins Hospital and obtained her Master of Science degree in clinical investigation at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.