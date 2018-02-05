GW Experts Available to Comment on Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, JP Morgan Chase Health Care Company

Newswise — The George Washington University has experts available to discuss various aspects of the announcement that Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JP Morgan Chase will join forces to create a new health care company.

Pamela Jeffries, dean of the GW School of Nursing, is internationally known for her research and work in nursing and health care education. She can discuss the impact of innovative technologies on health care.

Ellen Kurtzman is associate ‎professor in the School of Nursing where she studies the impact of state and federal policy on health care quality and the role of the health care workforce on achieving higher value care. She can discuss health care quality, performance measurement and transparency and health reform.

Diana Mason, co-director of the GW Center for Health Policy and Media Engagement, can discuss a wide variety of policy topics pertaining to the new company. Dr. Mason previously served as president of the American Academy of Nursing.

Joyce Pulcini, professor of nursing, is an expert in health care and nursing policy at local, state and national levels. Dr. Pulcini’s research also focuses on the evolving roles of nurse practitioners throughout the world.

Kate Malliarakis, associate professor of nursing, is an expert on leadership development. Much of Dr. Malliarakis’ work has been done in collaboration with hospitals and organizations to help executives that deal with financial models.