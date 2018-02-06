Forum to Give Latest on MDS Treatment

What

The Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS) Foundation and The University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center are sponsoring a free public information forum about MDS.

Why

Myelodysplastic syndromes are a group of bone marrow disorders. Bone marrow is the soft spongy tissue inside certain human bones that creates blood cells. In MDS, the bone marrow does not produce enough healthy mature blood cells.

People with MDS can get frequent infections, spontaneously bleed, bruise easily, or feel tired or short of breath. MDS affects mostly people 65 years or older, but they can affect people of any age.

Scientists do not know what causes MDS. New treatments are continually being developed. In this forum, MDS experts will give patients, their families and their caregivers the latest information about MDS treatments and strategies for living with MDS. Attendees must register for the forum. A free breakfast and lunch is included. Register at https://www.mds-foundation.org/patient-and-family-forum-registration-2018-series/.

Who

Presenters at the forum will be: Cecilia Arana Yi, MD, UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico Emily A. Knight, MSN, FNP-BC Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, Arizona

When

Saturday, March 3, 2018 9:30 am to 2:00 pm

Where

Embassy Suites Albuquerque Hotel & Spa 1000 Woodward Place, NE Albuquerque, NM 87102 Ocotillo Meeting Room on the First Floor

Interviews

Cecilia Arana Yi, MD, is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Internal Medicine, Division of Hematology/Oncology, at The University of New Mexico School of Medicine. She is a member of the Leukemia and Stem Cell Transplant Multidisciplinary team and serves as the faculty lead for the MDS Foundation Center of Excellence designation at the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr. Arana Yi is the principal investigator of clinical and translational studies in MDS, acute leukemias and myeloproliferative neoplasms at UNM. She is board certified in hematology, oncology and internal medicine. Her research is funded by the Oxnard Foundation and the Department of Defense.

Contact

