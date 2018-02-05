Supreme Court Ruling in Pennsylvania Gerrymandering Case No Surprise

The Supreme Court’s decision Monday to allow Pennsylvania congressional redistricting to proceed was no surprise, says a Virginia Tech expert on gerrymandering.

“It would be extremely unusual for the U.S. Supreme Court to get involved in a case decided entirely on state constitutional grounds,” said Virginia Tech political science professor Nick Goedert.

Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court has ordered the Republican-controlled state legislature to redraw congressional districts lines by Feb. 9. The high court determined that the current 18 districts, drawn by the state’s GOP, violate its Constitution, and ordered new districts to be determined in less than a month.

The political implications are significant, including providing Democrats with an opportunity to reclaim the U.S. House of Representatives.

