US Bank Supports Danforth Center’s Efforts to Strengthen Innovation Economy

Newswise — ST. LOUIS Feb. 6, 2018 – U.S. Bank Foundation is providing the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center, one of the world’s largest independent plant science institutes, with a $20,000 grant in support of enhancing the St. Louis region as a world center for agtech, bioscience, and other industries that are defining the future of the region.

"As a part of our Community Possible giving and engagement program, we are focused on supporting organizations and initiatives that will uplift the St. Louis region with economic development. The Danforth Center is a key piece of that effort and we are delighted to be part of it," said Frankie Eichenberger, St. Louis metro region manager for U.S. Bank.

The Center is growing to strengthen and expand priority research areas, provide the capacity and technology to accelerate outcomes and advance the Danforth Center as a collaborative hub that connects regional, national and international partners to improve the human condition through plant science.

“U.S. Bank’s generous grant will assist the Center’s focus on strengthening the St. Louis region as a bioscience powerhouse by attracting world-class talent, providing access to intellectual capital and infrastructure, generating new companies and creating jobs and investment opportunities in plant science, biotechnology and related fields,” said Sam Fiorello, COO of the Danforth Center and president of BRDG Park. In addition, grant funding from U.S. Bank will provide support for three minority-led businesses to present at the 10th anniversary Ag Innovation Showcase.

Access to the Center’s state-of-the-art core facilities gives agtech businesses a crucial advantage toward achieving success, and the annual Ag Innovation Showcase hosted at the Center brings together investors, entrepreneurs, and business leaders to establish new collaborative ventures in agriculture and related industries.

About The Donald Danforth Plant Science Center Founded in 1998, the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center is a not-for-profit research institute with a mission to improve the human condition through plant science. Research, education and outreach aim to have impact at the nexus of food security and the environment, and position the St. Louis region as a world center for plant science. The Center’s work is funded through competitive grants from many sources, including the National Institutes of Health, U.S. Department of Energy, National Science Foundation, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Follow us on Twitter at @DanforthCenter.

About Community Possible Community Possible is the corporate giving and engagement platform at U.S. Bank, focused on the areas of Work, Home and Play. The company invests in programs that provide stable employment, a safe place to call home and a community connected through arts, culture, recreation and play. Philanthropic support through the U.S. Bank Foundation and corporate giving program reached $54.2 million in 2016. Visit www.usbank.com/community possible .

