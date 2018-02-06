Online Transfer Gateway Gives Easy Answers for Prospective Transfer Students

Wichita State has launched a Transfer Gateway that will answer key questions for students wanting to transfer to WSU.

Students can use the portal to compare majors and associated career paths to determine their best fit.

Newswise — Learn more about transferring to WSU.Students interested in transferring from community college to Wichita State University now have an online gateway designed just for them.

The student-facing website – wichita.edu/transfergateway – is designed to engage prospects, answer their key questions and keep them on track to enroll.

Students can use the portal to compare majors and associated career paths to determine their best fit. They also will have the ability to enter prior coursework and get an estimate of their transferable credits. An enrollment checklist will give students a customized list of key events and deadlines.

Additionally, students can dig deeper into their career aspirations and learn about jobs in their proposed field of study.

Students can view a list of careers related to their target majors. Each career includes salary ranges, hiring demand and typical education and experience requirements.

Having this gateway for transfer students will allow WSU to engage with students earlier in the application process and help them with the three most common questions they have: what courses will transfer, how long will it take to complete a degree at WSU and how much will it cost.

Wichita State has consistently been the No. 1 transfer destination in the state – meaning that more students transferred from Kansas community colleges to WSU than to any other Kansas university.

“We’ve worked hard behind the scenes to take the next step with our services for transfer students. With the launch of the new Transfer Gateway, our students can see quickly and in real-time how their courses stack up toward progress to a Wichita State degree,” said Bobby Gandu, director of admissions. “We think the gateway will provide vital course information prospective students need upfront, so that they can make informed decisions during the earliest part of the transfer process.”