CSU Dominguez Hills President Hagan Joins the Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration

Newswise — California State University, Dominguez Hills (CSUDH) President Willie J. Hagan has joined the Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration, a collective of more than 150 higher education leaders dedicated to improving how colleges and universities address immigration-related matters affecting their campuses.

Launched in December 2017, the alliance, which includes California State University Chancellor Timothy White, also supports the development of federal and state policies that create a welcoming environment for immigrant, undocumented, and international students on college campuses, while increasing public understanding of how such policies and practices impact students and communities.

With an immediate focus on students who are Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients, also known as “Dreamers,” the alliance is leading the advocacy effort to call on Congress to pass legislation that protects their rights. It also supports the adoption of federal and relevant state immigration policies that honor the values and commitments as educational institutions, and press for re-examination of those that do not.

“The success or failure of our workforce, industries, educational institutions, and nearly every facet of American life directly correlates with the opportunities available to our immigrant students and communities,” said Hagan. “Our college Dreamers are fulfilling the hopes and dreams of their families. It would be a great loss to our society if they are not allowed to share their knowledge, talent, and drive. We call on Congress to create policies that protect their rights and help ensure their success, and in return, reinforce the American Dream and strengthen our nation.”