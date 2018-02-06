Looking for an Asthma Expert to Discuss Today's CDC Report on the Decline of Asthma Attacks in Children?

Expert Alert –

Are you are working on a story about the recently released information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicating asthma attacks are declining among U.S. children? Consider interviewing allergist Bradley Chipps, MD, president of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology.

“Many people with asthma don’t know allergists are specialist in asthma care – trained to get asthma symptoms under control” says Dr. Chipps. “Allergists are specially trained to identify the factors that trigger asthma, but statistics show most people with asthma, including children, don’t often see an allergist. They don’t realize allergists are specialists who can improve their symptoms, including preventing asthma attacks.”

Dr. Chipps is available to be interviewed on the topic of childhood asthma, and the evidence released today showing asthma attacks have gone down in children of all races and ethnicities since 2001.

If you are interested in interviewing Dr. Chipps, please contact Hollis Heavenrich-Jones at hollisheavenrich-jones@acaai.org or 847-725-2277.