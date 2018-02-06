**MEDIA ALERT**

WCS Media Briefing: The Hi-Tech Tool Poachers Hate

SMART Connect allows rangers and conservation area managers to exchange critical information and transmit data in real time

Developer of “SMART Connect” will explain how new tool can revolutionize protected area management

SMART is currently deployed in over 600 sites in 55 countries around the world

Newswise — NEW YORK (February 6, 2018) – Poachers beware: a new tool called SMART Connect is putting conservationists one step ahead of wildlife traffickers. WCS experts will give a live presentation explaining how the tool works and how it is making protected area staff around the world savvier and more strategic in their dedicated efforts to limit the illegal trade of wildlife.

Connect better integrates SMART data with other commonly used sensors, such as remote camera traps, and facilitates better access to sharing of SMART products, such as maps and reports.

BACKGROUND: SMART (Spatial Monitoring and Reporting Tool) is an open-source collaborative tool for protected area staff throughout the world that standardizes how they monitor and enforce. It has already been used successfully in 600 terrestrial and marine sites in 55 countries across Africa, Asia, and Latin America. It has rapidly become the global standard for conservation law enforcement and protected area monitoring. Because of SMART, protected areas are more effectively managed, more poachers have been caught, and more wildlife has been saved. SMART is administered by a coalition of nine conservation groups: Frankfurt Zoological Society, Global Wildlife Conservation, North Carolina Zoo, Panthera, Peace Parks Foundation, Wildlife Conservation Society, Wildlife Protection Solutions, World Wildlife Fund, and Zoological Society of London.

