Experts Available - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada to Speak at University of Chicago

Newswise — CHICAGO – The University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics (IOP) will celebrate its fifth anniversary with an event on Wednesday, February 7 featuring Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, who will discuss the importance of youth engagement in public service. The 60-minute long event will be streamed on the IOP website at politics.uchicago.edu, at 4:30-5:30pm Central Time. Trudeau will give remarks and then field questions from director David Axelrod.

University of Chicago experts can address several topics related to this event, including:

The recent increase in student enthusiasm for programs in law and public service.

IOP Founding Director David Axelrod, former Senior Strategist and Senior Advisor for President Obama

Katherine Baicker, Dean of the Harris School of Public Policy and a former member of President George W. Bush’s Council of Economic Advisors

Professor Will Howell of the Harris School, an expert on youth engagement in politics

Political Science Professor Cathy Cohen, who studies political engagement by young people of color

Recent developments in international trade:

Robert Gulotty, Assistant Professor in the Department of Political Science and author of Governing Trade Beyond Tariffs: The Politics of Multinational Production and its Implications for Internal Cooperation

Felix Tintelnot, Assistant Professor in Economics and author of The Margins of Global Sourcing: Theory and Evidence from U.S. Firms

International immigration: