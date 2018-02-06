Experts Available - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada to Speak at University of Chicago
Article ID: 689076
Released: 6-Feb-2018 1:45 PM EST
Source Newsroom: University of Chicago
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
CHANNELS
Newswise — CHICAGO – The University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics (IOP) will celebrate its fifth anniversary with an event on Wednesday, February 7 featuring Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, who will discuss the importance of youth engagement in public service. The 60-minute long event will be streamed on the IOP website at politics.uchicago.edu, at 4:30-5:30pm Central Time. Trudeau will give remarks and then field questions from director David Axelrod.
University of Chicago experts can address several topics related to this event, including:
The recent increase in student enthusiasm for programs in law and public service.
- IOP Founding Director David Axelrod, former Senior Strategist and Senior Advisor for President Obama
- Katherine Baicker, Dean of the Harris School of Public Policy and a former member of President George W. Bush’s Council of Economic Advisors
- Professor Will Howell of the Harris School, an expert on youth engagement in politics
- Political Science Professor Cathy Cohen, who studies political engagement by young people of color
Recent developments in international trade:
- Robert Gulotty, Assistant Professor in the Department of Political Science and author of Governing Trade Beyond Tariffs: The Politics of Multinational Production and its Implications for Internal Cooperation
- Felix Tintelnot, Assistant Professor in Economics and author of The Margins of Global Sourcing: Theory and Evidence from U.S. Firms
International immigration:
- Brent Nieman, Professor of Economics at University of Chicago Booth School of Business who served as staff economist for international finance on the White House Council of Economic Advisors
- Douglass Irwin, Visiting Professor from Dartmouth College and one of the world’s foremost scholars on trade
- Jonathan Dingel, Assistant Professor of Economics at University of Chicago Booth School of Business and faculty research fellow at the National Bureau of Economic Research