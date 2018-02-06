 
Experts Available - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada to Speak at University of Chicago

Released: 6-Feb-2018

University of Chicago

Education, Government/Law, Immigration, U.S. Politics, Local - Illinois
KEYWORDS
  • justin trudeau, univeristy of chicago, David Axerold , Public Service, Immigration,
  • International Trade
    • Newswise — CHICAGO – The University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics (IOP) will celebrate its fifth anniversary with an event on Wednesday, February 7 featuring Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, who will discuss the importance of youth engagement in public service.  The 60-minute long event will be streamed on the IOP website at politics.uchicago.edu, at 4:30-5:30pm Central Time. Trudeau will give remarks and then field questions from director David Axelrod.

    University of Chicago experts can address several topics related to this event, including:

    The recent increase in student enthusiasm for programs in law and public service.

    • IOP Founding Director David Axelrod, former Senior Strategist and Senior Advisor for President Obama
    • Katherine Baicker, Dean of the Harris School of Public Policy and a former member of President George W. Bush’s Council of Economic Advisors
    • Professor Will Howell of the Harris School, an expert on youth engagement in politics
    • Political Science Professor Cathy Cohen, who studies political engagement by young people of color

     Recent developments in international trade:

    • Robert Gulotty, Assistant Professor in the Department of Political Science and author of Governing Trade Beyond Tariffs: The Politics of Multinational Production and its Implications for Internal Cooperation
    • Felix Tintelnot, Assistant Professor in Economics and author of The Margins of Global Sourcing: Theory and Evidence from U.S. Firms

     International immigration:

    • Brent Nieman, Professor of Economics at University of Chicago Booth School of Business who served as staff economist for international finance on the White House Council of Economic Advisors
    • Douglass Irwin, Visiting Professor from Dartmouth College and one of the world’s foremost scholars on trade
    • Jonathan Dingel, Assistant Professor of Economics at University of Chicago Booth School of Business and faculty research fellow at the National Bureau of Economic Research

