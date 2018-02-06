 
Water Security Expert Available on Cape Town’s Water Crisis

Add to Favorites
    • EVANSTON, Ill. --- Aaron Packman, director of the Center for Water Research at Northwestern University, has been predicting for years that we could see a major city completely run out of water.

    He is available for media and can be reached at a-packman@northwestern.edu

    Quote from Professor Packman
    “The crisis occurred due to increasing global water shortages, as well as increasingly poor sustainability and resilience in water supplies for cities. Water supply networks are over-extended, limited reservoirs are over-relied on and there is a lack of water conservation and reuse. Cities in particularly arid regions are at the receiving end of changing precipitation patterns due to climate change. It was only a matter of time before one of the highly vulnerable cities faced a major shortage.”

    Cape Town, one of South Africa’s largest cities, faces its worst drought in a century. It has imposed new restrictions on the use of water. Cape Town’s six major reservoirs are expected to run dry by April.

    About the Center for Water Research at Northwestern University
    The Center’s mission is to coalesce water research efforts in basic sciences, technology development, law and policy, and systems analysis and simulation. For more information, go to: water.northwestern.edu

