Mercy’s Center for Endocrinology’s Diabetes Education Program Receives American Diabetes Association’s Education Recognition Certificate

Newswise — Mercy Medical Center’s Center for Endocrinology’s Diabetes Education Program has been awarded the American Diabetes Association (ADA)’s Education Recognition Certificate for a quality diabetes self-management education program. Mercy’s program has received this recognition since 2003.

The ADA’s Education Recognition Certificate assures that educational programs meet the National Standards for Diabetes Self-Management Education Programs. These standards were developed and tested under the auspices of the National Diabetes Advisory Board in 1983 and were revised by the diabetes community in 1994, 2000, 2007 and 2012.

“We are extremely pleased to be recognized once more by the American Diabetes Association. This recognition award ensures our patients that we provide quality education and care that is compliant with the National Standards. We teach self-care skills that promote better blood sugar management for our patients,” said Errol H. Rushovich, M.D., Chief of Endocrinology at Mercy.

According to Leigh Tracy, RD, LDN, CDE, Mercy Diabetes Education Program Coordinator, Mercy staff reviews the diabetes disease process with patients, including nutritional management, physical activity, medications, monitoring, preventing, detecting, and treating acute complications, preventing, detecting, and treating chronic complications through risk reduction.

Programs that receive Recognition status have a staff of knowledgeable health professionals who can provide participants with comprehensive information about diabetes management.

“We help our diabetes patients with goal-setting and problem solving, providing education on psychological adjustment, preconception care, management during pregnancy, and gestational management,” Tracy said.

According to the American Diabetes Association, there are 29.1 million people or 9.3% of the population in the United States who have diabetes. While an estimated 21 million have been diagnosed, approximately 8.1 million are not aware that they have this disease.

The American Diabetes Association is the nation’s leading non-profit health organization supporting diabetes research, advocacy and information for health professional, patients and the public.

The Center for Endocrinology at Mercy provides a specialized focus on bone health, diabetes and thyroid disorders and offers some of Baltimore’s top rated endocrinologists with a commitment to patient needs and comprehensive care.