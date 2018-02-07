Give Your Valentine the Gift of Heart Health. Supportive Communication That Reduces Stress Can Speed Cortisol Recovery.

Newswise — When we feel supported, we feel less stress. But sometimes we think we are being supportive of a romantic partner and we’re not.

Wake Forest University communication professor Jennifer Priem studies dating relationships and explores the connection between supportive conversations and physiological signs of stress reduction.

Using saliva samples, Priem can measure changes in stress by determining when cortisol levels rise and when they fall as a result of support conversations between dating partners. Cortisol is a stress hormone that, when over active can cause heart disease as well as other health problems such as headaches, sleep problems, and concentration impairment.

A supportive partner has the power to reduce the levels of cortisol by taking specific actions that help calm tension and reduce stress. Supportive communication can alleviate distress and improve a partner’s emotional state.

The result of prolonged exposure to stress hormones, such as cortisol, is wear and tear on the body. Because the rate of physiological recovery after exposure to everyday stressors and hassles results in more or less cortisol exposure over the course of a lifetime, supportive communication that accelerates cortisol recovery, even slightly, may have longer health benefits.

"Cookie cutter support messages don’t really work,” says Priem. “Stress creates a frame through which messages are interpreted. Support that is clear and explicit in validating feelings and showing interest and concern is most likely to lower cortisol levels and increase feelings of wellbeing and safety. If you aren’t seeing improvement in your partner’s anxiety, you may need to change your approach.”

Priem can discuss the features of supportive conversations that can help reduce the physiological symptoms associated with stress.