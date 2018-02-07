Marriott, Walmart Executives Tapped to Speak at UVA Darden Leadership Speaker Series

Newswise — The University of Virginia Darden School of Business will welcome business leaders from the worlds of hospitality and e-commerce as part of the spring Leadership Speaker Series (LSS).

The series offers Darden students, faculty, staff and guests the opportunity to hear leadership journeys firsthand from prominent executives.

The spring 2018 Leadership Speaker Series includes:

21 February: Leeny Oberg , executive vice president and CFO, Marriott; and a 1982 graduate of UVA’s McIntire School of Commerce

27 March: Matt Kaness (MBA '02), former president and CEO, ModCloth Inc.; currently executive-in-residence, vice president and officer at Walmart eCommerce

Oberg joined Marriott as part of its investor relations group in 1999 and held a number of roles with a global focus, including senior vice president; international project finance; and asset management for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. She has served as CFO for Marriott’s Ritz-Carlton brand and was named Marriott’s CFO in 2016. Oberg holds an undergraduate degree from UVA’s McIntire School of Commerce and an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Kaness joined the innovative women’s apparel company ModCloth as CEO in 2015 and helmed the company through a successful sale to Walmart. Previously, he served as chief strategy officer of Urban Outfitters, where he helped engineer significant revenue growth and oversaw a unique approach to an omni-channel customer experience. Prior to Urban Outfitters, Kaness served as a management consultant in the consumer and retail practice of PRTM. In addition to a Darden MBA, he holds an undergraduate engineering degree from Catholic University.

The LSS events are free and open to the public and will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the Darden School in Charlottesville.