Gates, Chan Zuckerberg-Backed Fund Invests in UVA Darden Student’s Nonprofit Education Startup

By Dave Hendrick

Newswise — A December investment of more than $100,000 from NewSchools Venture Fund — an organization funded by nonprofit heavy hitters such as The Walton Family Foundation, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative donor-advised fund — has proven to be a “game-changer” for one University of Virginia Darden School of Business student’s startup education nonprofit.

Like so many startups, the idea emerged from a desire to solve a problem, long before investors or even a new venture was in the works.

Kimberly Diaz (Class of 2019) was working for Teach for America when she began to notice a trend: great teachers and passionate nonprofit employees — especially people of color — kept leaving, depriving the organization and the communities it served of critical talent.

As Diaz rose in Teach for America, starting after UVA as a teacher in Northeast Washington, D.C., and eventually rising in the administration to managing director of programming, she was able to build her own team, and the team’s longevity began to beat the odds, with employees staying in their role well in excess of the average tenure.

“We started to talk to teachers as to why they decided to leave or stay and so often it was about their managers,” Diaz said. “That relationship can cause you to feel really successful and to stay in an organization or it can cause you to leave.”

Diaz, who had applied to Darden to build on her own managerial skills, began to formulate an idea for a venture promoting innovative manager training as a path toward healthier, sturdier and more diverse organizations.

She and her co-founder, fellow Teach for America alumnus Andrew Daub, began to ask themselves a number of questions: “How do we make management training fun and how do we make it different and how do we make it responsive to people from different backgrounds? What if we just train them better, and what if we train them with a lens toward diversity, inclusion and innovation?”

With a small fellowship from the New Orleans-based organization 4.0 Schools, Diaz and Daub began to formulate their plans for the education nonprofit that would come to be known as oneTILT, prototyping an organization that would develop leadership skills for diverse educational constituencies through a lens of inclusion and innovation.

“We want to make sure every school leader and every nonprofit leader, regardless of their ability to pay, can get this training so that their staff looks more representative to the communities they serve, and also so that pipelines of talent are more diverse,” Diaz said.

Diaz said they rigorously tested their methods using design thinking protocols and began to do some initial training at a Teach for America conference. In June 2017, as their plans looked increasingly viable, Daub went to work for the venture full-time and Diaz began to prepare for Darden.

The pair continued to work on the D.C.-based venture, securing their first contract with The DC Special Education Cooperative in October and a subsequent agreement with the national nonprofit Education Pioneers for a leadership immersion course.

With the funding from NewSchools Venture Fund, Diaz said the organization can now be deliberate and strategic about its goals and how to reach them, as opposed to living contract to contract in a bid to stay afloat.

It also creates an instant network among a high-impact group of education entrepreneurs and serves as a major shot of confidence.

“The money is critical but equally important is just the validation that this matters,” Diaz said. “That I have a good idea and someone is willing take a bet on me.”

OneTILT is developing a yearlong fellowship program, in which a cohort of managers from a single community who touch every aspect of the educational system go through a certificate program on inclusive and innovative leadership. The funding from NewSchools will help make the fellowship a reality.

Diaz partially credits the success in receiving the NewSchools investment to her first few months at Darden, where the hard skills taught in the core education experience helped inform a detailed funding application.

“I worked with Teach for America for eight years, but I never had any experience in accounting or budgeting, so my core classes have been critical,” Diaz said. “Hands down, I wouldn’t have gotten the grant if it hadn’t been for Darden.”