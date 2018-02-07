University of Redlands School of Business Awarded Accreditation for Its Programs

Newswise — REDLANDS, California/OVERLAND PARK, Kansas (Feb. 7, 2018)— The University of Redlands, a premier private liberal arts and professional university in Southern California today announced the recognition of its graduate and undergraduate business programs by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP). The accreditation certifies that the teaching and learning processes within the University’s School of Business meet the rigorous educational standards established by ACBSP.

“While our student and alumni surveys have consistently noted the value of our business programs, the ACBSP accreditation is a very meaningful milestone in the evolution of the school,” said Dr. Thomas Horan, dean of the U of R School of Business. “It signifies and validates that we are operating at a level of excellence required for such accreditation. Moreover, to receive this 10-year accreditation with accolades for exceeding all six of ACBSP’s standards of excellence gives us a tremendous sense of confidence in terms of how we can positively impact the success and careers of our business students.”

Established in 1988, ACBSP is the only organization offering specialized business accreditation for all degree levels, from associate to baccalaureate to doctoral degree programs. ACBSP uses the Baldridge Education Criteria for Performance Excellence, which evaluates aspects of leadership, strategic planning, relationships with stakeholders, quality of academic programs, faculty credentials, and educational support to determine whether or not the programs offer a rigorous educational experience and demonstrate continuous quality improvement.

“The University of Redlands has shown its commitment to teaching excellence and to the process of quality improvement by participating in the accreditation process,” said Dr. Steve Parscale, ACBSP chief accreditation officer. “This accreditation is evidence that the University is committed to providing the highest quality business education for its students.”

About University of Redlands School of Business

The University of Redlands is a private, nonprofit university that connects students to a world of opportunity, geared toward their passions and potential. Centrally located near the beaches, mountains, and desert in the heart of Southern California, the School of Business is home to 1,500 undergraduate and graduate students in business programs teaching 21st-century skills throughout Southern California and online. See http://www.redlands.edu/schoolofbusiness.

About ACBSP

ACBSP is a leading specialized accreditation body for business education. ACBSP’s mission is to promote continuous improvement and recognize teaching excellence in the accreditation of business education programs throughout the world. ACBSP accredits business, accounting, and business-related programs at the associate, baccalaureate, master, and doctorate degree levels. Recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) in 2001 and again in 2011, ACBSP was the first to offer specialized business accreditation at all degree levels. ACBSP currently accredits business programs at more than 1,200 campuses in 60 countries. FAQs / Accreditation FAQs