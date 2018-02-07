American University President Leads a Conversation on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion with Government, Academic Leaders

Who: Sylvia M. Burwell, American University President

Julián Castro, Former Secretary, Housing and Urban Development

Alma Clayton-Pedersen, Chief Executive Officer, Emeritus Consulting Group

What: A conversation among leaders about one of the most critical issues facing higher education today. President Burwell will lead a discussion on the challenges and opportunities of advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in higher education and society, including the systemic and organizational transformations that must take place, the role of leadership, the importance of community engagement, and ways to measure progress.

Last week, American University released its Plan for Inclusive Excellence. The institution is investing more than $120 million over the next two fiscal years to expand access to the institution, enhance diversity and inclusion among its student body, faculty and staff, and evaluate existing policies and curriculum to align with an increasingly diverse society.

Where: American University, School of International Service Atrium, 4400 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20016

When: Thursday, February 8, 2018, 2:30-4:00 p.m.

Note: Members of the media interested in attending the event must request credentials no later than 12 noon on Thursday, February 8 by contacting AU Communications at 202-885-5950 or aumedia@american.edu. AU credentials are required. Cameras need to be set no later than 2:15 p.m. This is an AU community event. Immediately following the event, Dr. Fanta Aw, AU’s Vice President of Campus Life, Secretary Castro, and Alma Clayton-Pedersen will be available for interviews.

About American University: American University is a leader in global education, enrolling a diverse student body from throughout the United States and nearly 130 countries. Located in Washington, D.C., the university provides opportunities for academic excellence, public service, and internships in the nation’s capital and around the world.

-AU-