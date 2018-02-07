Saint Joseph's University and Villanova University Fitzpatrick College of Nursing Sign Affiliate Agreement

Saint Joseph’s University is pleased to announce that it has signed an articulation agreement with Villanova University’s M. Louise Fitzpatrick College of Nursing that will provide priority admissions consideration for SJU students in Villanova’s BSN Express Program. The 14-month second degree program incorporates all of the standard components of Villanova’s nursing program in a concentrated timeframe.

“We are happy to have this opportunity to offer Villanova’s excellent affiliate program to our graduates,” says Shaily Menon, Ph.D., dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. “With the demand for BSN nurses in the job market, we know that this affiliation will enable our students to enter the profession as leaders in all practice settings.”

A minimum of five qualified SJU graduates or students annually will be offered admission to this second-degree option. To qualify for consideration, students must have a minimum overall GPA of 3.0, complete all stated nursing prerequisite courses with a grade of B or higher, and apply to Villanova by October 15 of their senior year at SJU. Students may identify their interest in this option in their sophomore year so that they can begin working with the Villanova nursing representatives early in the process.

“We look forward to continuing our relationship with Saint Joseph’s through this new agreement. Saint Joseph’s graduates have succeeded in our BSN program since its inception and it’s been a delight to watch them launch their nursing careers,” says Lesley A. Perry, Ph.D., R.N., interim dean of the Fitzpatrick College of Nursing.

Villanova’s Accelerated BSN Program for College Graduates is approved by the Pennsylvania State Board of Nursing and fully accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education.

For more information, contact: Cheryl Wert, recruitment specialist at the Fitzpatrick College of Nursing, cheryl.wert@villanova.edu, or Connie O’Hara, health professions advisor at Saint Joseph’s University, ohara@sju.edu.

