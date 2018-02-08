Virginia Tech Transportation Institute Researcher Available to Discuss New Drowsy Driving Findings

Newswise — Virginia Tech Transportation Institute (VTTI) researcher Justin Owens is available to discuss a new report from AAA on the prevalence of drowsy driving in motor vehicle crashes.

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety collaborated with VTTI in determining the percentage of crashes involving drowsy drivers is nearly eight times higher than federal estimates.

“Interestingly, we found that drowsiness was present in about 10% of crashes,” said Owens. “That figure is higher than government estimates based on post-crash investigations.”

“We believe that this finding indicates the importance of further research into the causes of drowsiness behind the wheel, as well as of methods to get drivers to recognize and prevent drowsy driving.

Justin Owens is a Research Scientist in the Center for Vulnerable Road User Safety at the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute. Dr. Owen’s research interests include driver distraction and drowsiness, senior driver safety, pedestrian and bicyclist safety, and the safety of road users with disabilities.

