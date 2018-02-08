Drowsy Driving Expert Dedicated to Reducing DD

Newswise — Today a very revealing report was published by AAA – on the dangers and prevalence of drowsy driving:

http://newsroom.aaa.com/2018/02/drowsy-driving-dont-asleep-wheel/

Lisa Endee has been involved over the past five years in a Distracted Driving Curriculum Implementation within high needs high schools locally that included a Drowsy Driving component developed at Stony Brook University. The program was cited in the "Wake Up Call! Understanding Drowsy Driving and What States Can Do" in 2017. See link: https://www.ghsa.org/sites/default/files/2017-02/Drowsy%202016-U.pdf.

The program has recently progressed to a Train the Trainer program where Endee and colleagues visit school districts to instruct them how to implement the curriculum. She has received two grants from GHSA and NRSF addressing the issue of drowsy driving.

New Website and Educational Program Dedicated to Reducing Drowsy Driving

Drowsy driving is serious and deadly. Approximately 6,000 deaths annually can be attributed to falling asleep at the wheel. Faculty from Stony Brook University’s School of Health Technology and Management in collaboration with the New York State Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, have developed an educational and interactive website StopDrowsyDriving.org to help raise awareness about the prevalence and dangers associated with falling asleep at the wheel and reduce crashes and causalities on the roadways. The website includes a sleepiness assessment quiz, where users can realize their risk for drowsy driving. It also provides facts and myths about drowsy driving and suggests strategies to improve sleep habits to reduce risk. The project was supported by a grant from the New York State Governor’s Highway Safety Association and the National Roadside Safety Foundation. Faculty interest in research and education about drowsy driving was motivated by over four years of working with high school students and young adults through the School’s Distracted and Drowsy Driving Prevention Program. The research team has secured additional funding through the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee for the development of a research-informed Drowsy Driving curriculum and pilot implementation that will begin in March 2018.

