Warner Selected as EVP to Lead UT Southwestern Health System

Newswise — DALLAS – Feb. 8, 2018 – Following a national search, renowned cardiologist Dr. John J. Warner, CEO of UT Southwestern’s University Hospitals, has been appointed to lead UT Southwestern’s patient care enterprise for the Medical Center.

As Executive Vice President for Health System Affairs, Dr. Warner will oversee the Medical Center’s clinical health operations, including the medical group practice delivering care in about 80 specialties to more than 100,000 hospitalized patients, 600,000 emergency room patients, and approximately 2.2 million outpatients a year. UT Southwestern’s University Hospitals have repeatedly earned top-tier national and regional recognition for quality and patient satisfaction.

“Dr. Warner is widely admired as an effective leader and outstanding physician, committed to clinical excellence and the patient-centric values encompassed in UT Southwestern’s strategic efforts to continually improve and expand access for patients across our clinical settings,” said Dr. Daniel K. Podolsky, President of UT Southwestern Medical Center.

“The leadership he provided in working with the multiple groups involved in planning the William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital helped bring to life the vision and values of clinical excellence in the new facility. He now will carry that strong commitment to these values across the system as part of our executive leadership team,” said Dr. Podolsky, who holds the Philip O’Bryan Montgomery, Jr., M.D. Distinguished Presidential Chair in Academic Administration, and the Doris and Bryan Wildenthal Distinguished Chair in Medical Science.

In addition to his leadership of patient care activities on the UT Southwestern campus, in his new position, Dr. Warner will also have overall responsibility for the UT Southwestern Medical Group’s commitment to providing care to patients at Parkland Health & Hospital System, Children’s Health, Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, VA North Texas Health Care System, and other affiliated hospitals and community clinics.

“In the 15 years since coming to UT Southwestern, I have had the opportunity to work alongside, learn from, and benefit from our exceptional community of physicians, scientists, nurses, patients, and supporters,” said Dr. Warner, Professor of Internal Medicine who holds the Jim and Norma Smith Distinguished Chair for Interventional Cardiology, and the Nancy and Jeremy Halbreich, Susan and Theodore Strauss Professorship in Cardiology. “I am grateful for and excited by the opportunities before us to further integrate our patient care, education, and research missions and to optimize the quality of the care we provide to our patients and its value to all stakeholders. Compassion and expertise will always be the hallmark of the care that patients and their families can expect at UT Southwestern.”

Dr. Warner is well-known locally, regionally, and nationally. He has frequently been cited in D Magazine as a “Best Doctor” in Dallas for Cardiology; he has served in leadership roles with the Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council; he was named in the Becker’s Hospital Review list of “Physician Leaders of Hospitals and Health Systems: 110 Physician Leaders to Know” in 2016 and 2017; and after many years of involvement with the American Heart Association, he is currently serving as its President for 2017-18.

Dr. Warner received a B.S. in Biology from Abilene Christian University in 1987; an M.D. from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in 1992; and an MBA from the University of Tennessee in 2011. He was an Intern, Resident, and Chief Resident in Internal Medicine at UT Southwestern from 1992-1996, and he returned to UT Southwestern in 2003 to serve as Medical Director of the University Hospitals Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory, a position he held until 2012. During his years at UT Southwestern, he has served as Director of the Cardiology Fellowship Training Program in the Department of Internal Medicine; as Chief of Staff for University Hospitals; as Assistant Vice President for Hospital Planning; and since 2012, as the Vice President and Chief Executive Officer for University Hospitals and Clinics. As part of the affiliation with Texas Health Resources, he has also served since 2016 as the Southwestern Health Resources Senior Executive Officer for the Dallas Hospitals, and within Texas Health Resources, as the Southeast Zone Operations Leader.

About the UT Southwestern Health System

Physicians with UT Southwestern’s Health System provide care at University Hospitals – William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital and Zale Lipshy University Hospital – along with a network of UT Southwestern community-based centers strategically located across North Texas, including Dallas, Fort Worth, Park Cities, Plano/Richardson, Las Colinas, and soon in Frisco, which opens later this year. The Health System offers dozens of specialized clinics in cardiac care, sleep, spine and neurological care, rehabilitation services, and women’s health services, to name a few, as well as clinics across Texas in El Paso, Lubbock, Midland, Tyler, and Austin for organ transplant services.

UT Southwestern is in the midst of constructing a $480 million-expansion of its flagship Clements University Hospital that will add 300 beds to the existing 460. Scheduled to open in 2020, the 12-story, third tower will serve as the clinical home for the Peter O’Donnell Jr. Brain Institute, consolidate acute inpatient care services currently provided at Zale Lipshy University Hospital, and add operating rooms, interventional suites, a recently expanded Emergency Department, and two new parking facilities. This, along with other planned expansions for clinic space, will enhance both the quality of care and the efficiency of delivering care to reduce expenses while accommodating growth.

The Health System also provides care through several dedicated centers, including the O’Donnell Brain Institute and the Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center, one of just 49 National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers in the nation and the only one in North Texas. Within the past year, UT Southwestern opened a new Radiation Oncology Building, the largest and most comprehensive radiation oncology facility in North Texas housing some of the most advanced and distinctive technology in the world. UT Southwestern’s Robert D. Rogers Advanced Comprehensive Stroke Center is an Advanced Comprehensive Stroke Center, the highest-level certification for stroke care. The Medical Center also has dedicated centers for treating Alzheimer’s and neurodegenerative diseases, concussions, diabetes, heart, lung, vascular, and metabolism issues, as well as rehabilitation and pain management.

In addition, UT Southwestern is providing care through a new clinically integrated health care network, Southwestern Health Resources, which blends the strengths of Texas Health Resources and UT Southwestern to better serve North Texas residents, from preventive care to the most advanced interventions.

About UT Southwestern Medical Center

UT Southwestern, one of the premier academic medical centers in the nation, integrates pioneering biomedical research with exceptional clinical care and education. The institution’s faculty has received six Nobel Prizes, and includes 22 members of the National Academy of Sciences, 17 members of the National Academy of Medicine, and 14 Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigators. The faculty of more than 2,700 is responsible for groundbreaking medical advances and is committed to translating science-driven research quickly to new clinical treatments. UT Southwestern physicians provide care in about 80 specialties to more than 100,000 hospitalized patients, 600,000 emergency room cases, and oversee approximately 2.2 million outpatient visits a year.