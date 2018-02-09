Graduate Student Recognized as Southern Plain’s Transportation Center Student of the Year by Council of University Transportation Centers

Newswise — Nur Hossain, a graduate research assistant from the University of Oklahoma, was named the 2018 Southern Plain’s Transportation Center Outstanding Student of the Year – one of the most prestigious awards given by the SPTC under the National University Transportation Center program. He was recognized at the Council of University Transportation Center’s Awards Banquet, held January 6, 2018 in Washington, D.C., in conjunction with the annual meeting of the Transportation Research Board.



Hossain is pursuing a doctoral degree in civil engineering with an emphasis in design and performance of pavement under the guidance of his advisor, Musharraf Zaman, professor and director of the SPTC. His research is titled “Mechanistic Input Parameters and Model Calibration for Design and Performance Evaluation of Flexible Pavements in Oklahoma”.