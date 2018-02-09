Wall Street Journal Reporter John Carreyrou to Speak About His Work Investigating Startups in the Medical Testing Space at 70th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting

Newswise — WASHINGTON – AACC is pleased to announce that Wall Street Journal investigative reporter John Carreyrou will speak about his investigations into the laboratory medicine industry at the 70th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo.



The AACC Annual Scientific Meeting is where vital research and important new developments in laboratory medicine are unveiled. When Elizabeth Holmes presented Theranos data at the meeting in 2016, AACC expert attendees were able—for the first time—to analyze Theranos’ data and research and speak to its validity and appropriateness for patient health.

Since 2016, startups have become increasingly interested in breaking into the medical testing space, but have found that it is more complex than they realized. The Q&A discussion with Carreyrou on Sunday, July 29, will center on his investigative reporting on Theranos and related actions by the Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and other regulatory authorities, and why it is essential to move carefully when introducing new technologies so that the accuracy of clinical laboratory testing is not at risk.

“With innovation, we must also have regulation to ensure that patients are getting the right tests at the right time and—vitally—that the test results are accurate and clearly understandable,” says AACC Annual Meeting Organizing Committee Chair Dr. David Grenache. “I look forward to hearing more from Mr. Carreyrou about his investigations into startups in medical testing and how we can ensure that the safety of patients is always our first priority.”

Session Information



Sunday, July 29

3:30 – 4:30 PM

McCormick Place

Room S105

Chicago, Illinois



