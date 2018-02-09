Biomechanics Expert Available to Comment on Olympic Figure Skating

Ithaca College Professor Deborah King is available to comment on figure skating during the 2018 Winter Olympics.

King is a biomechanics expert whose research focuses on competitive figure skating. Professional skaters and coaches use her findings to increase performance as well as to treat and prevent knee and ankle injuries as well as stress fractures. In 2014, King developed a "smart blade"capable of measuring impact forces during a figure skating routine.

More information on King’s expertise and background is available on the Ithaca College website.

Mosher is available for interviews and can be reached by contacting Dan Verderosa in the Ithaca College Office of College Relations and Communications at dverderosa@ithaca.edu or 607-274-1440.