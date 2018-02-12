IMSA President Finalist for Stanley C. Golder Leadership Award

Newswise — The Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy (IMSA) is pleased to announce that Dr. José Torres, President, has been named a finalist for 2018 Golden Apple Stanley C. Golder Leadership Award.

The Stanley C. Golder Leadership Award honors exemplary performance and excellence in school leadership of a Pre-K through 12th grade principal or head of school from the Chicagoland area. Dr. Torres is one of seven school leaders who will be recognized as 2018 Golder finalists at an event on Saturday, February 24, 2018 from 10am-Noon at the Hilton Rosemont-O’Hare. Nominations for the 2018 award were nearly double from previous years.

Dr. Erin Roche, Chairman of the IMSA Board of Trustees, states, “On behalf of the Board, we congratulate Dr. Torres on this achievement. He has led the development of IMSA’s vision to become a recognized global leader in STEM education which includes hosting the 14th International Student Science Fair in June of 2018, marking the first time the event will be held in the U.S.”

“This year’s award finalists, selected though an anonymous process, represent accomplished educators who are embracing very complex assignments to enrich and advance the lives of students,” said Alicia Winckler, Golden Apple President and CEO. “These awards shine a bright light on the incredible work happening in our schools. On behalf of Golden Apple, we applaud the teacher and school leader finalists for their initiative, innovation, dedication and perseverance.”

“I am honored to be recognized with such an accomplished group of leaders in educational excellence. I would like to express my appreciation to IMSA’s faculty, staff, students, parents and alumni as there can be no leaders without a community to serve,” says Dr. Torres.

Golden Apple, a leading Illinois nonprofit committed to developing great teachers, annually presents two prestigious educator awards: the Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Teaching honoring exceptional Pre-K through 3rd grade teachers from the Chicagoland area, and the Stanley C. Golder Leadership Award.