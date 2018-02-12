ATS Foundation/ResMed Research Fellowship Awardee Named

Newswise — Feb. 12, 2018 – Jeremy Orr, MD, of University of California, San Diego, has been awarded the new ATS Foundation/ResMed Research Fellowship in Noninvasive Ventilation (NIV) in COPD.

ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) is a global leader in NIV devices for treating COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) in the home and hospital.

Dr. Orr’s $100,000 award will support his research focused on the impact of noninvasive ventilation on cardiovascular biomarkers in COPD.

“Noninvasive ventilation during sleep is one of the few treatments in COPD that improves survival, but we don’t really understand the underlying mechanisms. This grant will facilitate my research into the potential systemic and extra-pulmonary benefits of NIV. As a junior physician-scientist, the impact of this foundation award on my career and research development is enormous,” said Dr. Orr.

“The more researchers learn about NIV’s effects on COPD, the more health care can effectively scale its efforts to improve patients’ disease management and quality of life,” said Carlos M. Nunez, M.D., ResMed’s Chief Medical Officer. “ResMed is proud to support ATS Foundation and Dr. Orr’s investigation into this life-changing therapy.”

About the ATS Foundation

Since 2004, the ATS Foundation Research Program has awarded more than $16 million to 210 investigators who have gone on to secure $215 million in federal funding. That’s a return on investment of $13 per dollar awarded. Without this “seed” support, these researchers may not have received their subsequent grants, advancing our understanding of diseases in pulmonary, critical care and sleep. You can learn more about our awardees here: http://foundation.thoracic.org/what-we-do/awardees.php

About ResMed

ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) changes lives with award-winning medical devices and cloud-based software applications that better diagnose, treat and manage sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other chronic diseases. ResMed is a global leader in connected care, with more than 4 million patients remotely monitored every day. Our 6,000-strong team is committed to creating the world’s best tech-driven medical device company – improving quality of life, reducing the impact of chronic disease, and saving healthcare costs in more than 120 countries. ResMed.com