Experts Talk North Korea, Doping and Sports Governance and Mental Health in Sports.

Newswise — With the 2018 Winter Olympics underway in Pyeongchang, South Korea, international relationships with North Korea, doping issues, sports governance, mental health and social issues in sports are all sharing center-stage.

On North Korea: Steve Chan, professor of political science, can talk about the macro-level international politics serving as a backdrop to this year’s events. Chan studies international relations and political economics in East Asia and has written 15 books and over 150 articles and chapters.

steve.chan@colorado.edu

Doping and sports governance: Roger Pielke, Jr. is director of the CU Boulder Department of Athletics Sports Governance Center and author of “The Edge: The War Against Cheating and Corruption in the Cutthroat World of Elite Sports.” Pielke can speak on anti-doping regulation, including the Russian doping saga, and Olympic sports governance more generally. Pielke recently published a report card for national governing bodies of Olympic sports, giving them an average D-grade.

pielke@colorado.edu

On mental health and social issues: Dr. Sherrie Ballantine-Talmadge is a sports medicine physician with the CU Sports Medicine and Performance Center at CU Boulder and a team physician for U.S. Figure Skating. Ballantine-Talmadge can discuss Olympic figure-skater Gracie Gold’s recent decision to step away from the sport to address an eating disorder, and the prevalence of mental health issues among athletes. Ballantine-Talmadge can also discuss the participation of figure skater Adam Rippon, the first openly gay American to qualify for the Winter Olympics, and the impact his openness about sexual orientation could have on his sport and the games overall.

sherrie.ballantine-talmadge@ucdenver.edu