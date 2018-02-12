University Hospitals Named a 2018 World’s Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute

Newswise — CLEVELAND – University Hospitals (UH) has been recognized by the Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2018 World’s Most Ethical Companies.

UH has received this designation six times since 2012, and is one of only seven non-profit health care providers recognized this year. The award underscores an ongoing institutional commitment to lead with integrity and prioritize ethical business practices.

“The 2018 World’s Most Ethical Companies award is a fitting tribute to the culture of integrity that defines our UH community,” said Thomas F. Zenty III, Chief Executive Officer of University Hospitals. “We maintain the highest professional and ethical standards as we deliver the highest-quality care to our patients. Our board members, physicians, nurses, employees and volunteers uphold this tradition every day by living according to our core values: Excellence. Diversity. Integrity. Compassion. Teamwork.”

In 2018, 135 honorees were recognized, spanning 23 countries and 57 industries. The twelfth class of honorees had record levels of involvement with their stakeholders and their communities around the world. Measuring and improving culture, leading authentically and committing to transparency, diversity and inclusion were all priorities for honorees.

UH highlighted several programs to Ethisphere to demonstrate its commitment to integrity and social responsibility. The foundation is UH’s best-in-class ethics and compliance program and strong corporate governance. In addition to that are programs designed to enhance the communities and environment in which UH operates. These include community CPR training, sexual assault nurse examiner programs, and expansion of the Otis Moss Jr. Health Center featuring innovative health education and nutritional programming and “on demand” primary care services; various diversity and inclusion initiatives, including the “Health Scholars Program” for young people in underrepresented minorities who are interested in health care careers, mentorship and recruitment programs for minority medical residents, and the “Step Up to UH” program, which supports the economic development of neighborhoods surrounding the system’s flagship UH Cleveland Medical Center through the recruitment, development and retention of minority employees.

“One of the reasons UH has been recognized again as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies is our culture of ethical decision-making and encouragement of employees to speak up when they have question or concerns, without fear of retaliation,” said Kim F. Bixenstine, UH Chief Compliance Officer. “This is a recognition of our commitment to doing the right thing for our patients, our employees and the communities in which we offer services.”

Being a six-time honoree underscores UH’s commitment to leading ethical business standards and practices ensuring long-term value to key stakeholders including patients, employees, and suppliers.

“While the discourse around the world changed profoundly in 2017, a stronger voice emerged. Global corporations operating with a common rule of law are now society’s strongest force to improve the human condition. This year we saw companies increasingly finding their voice. The World’s Most Ethical Companies in particular continued to show exemplary leadership,” explained Ethisphere’s CEO, Timothy Erblich. "I congratulate everyone at University Hospitals for being recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies."

Ethics & Performance

Once again, the 2018 World’s Most Ethical Companies have proven that operating with integrity leads to greater financial performance. Research has found that, when indexed, listed World’s Most Ethical Companies outperformed the U.S. Large Cap Index over five years by 10.72 percent and over three years by 4.88 percent. Ethisphere refers to this as the Ethics Premium.

Methodology & Scoring

The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment is based upon the Ethisphere Institute’s Ethics Quotient® (EQ) framework, which offers a quantitative way to assess a company’s performance in an objective, consistent and standardized manner. The information collected provides a comprehensive sampling of definitive criteria of core competencies rather than all aspects of corporate governance, risk, sustainability, compliance and ethics.

