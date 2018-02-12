Health & Medicine at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics: Penn Medicine Experts Available for Comment

Newswise — With the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang upon us, Penn Medicine physicians and scientists are available for comment on a variety of topics relating to health and injury issues—ranging from bird flu and travel-related illnesses to the effects of performance enhancing drugs, cardiac arrest, head trauma and more.

Experts are available for interviews by phone, webcam or satellite uplink from the Penn campus in Philadelphia.

Topics Penn Medicine Experts Internal Medicine Gary Dorshimer, MD, chief of Internal Medicine at Pennsylvania Hospital. He will be traveling to Sochi as an Internal Medicine consultant for the NHL. He served in the same role at the 1998 Nagano, 2002 Salt Lake City, and 2010 Vancouver Olympics, and also serves as team internist with the Philadelphia Flyers, Phantoms, Eagles, and Kixx, and as a consulting internist to the Pennsylvania Ballet. Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Injuries **Additional specialized experts available upon request Brian Sennett, MD, Director of Sports Medicine Rahul Kapur, MD, CAQSM, associate professor of Orthopaedic Surgery (Sports Medicine Program). Alexis Tingan, MD, assistant professor of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. Samir Mehta, MD, Chief of the Division of Orthopaedic Trauma. Treats patients suffering from traumatic orthopaedic injuries, including many extreme sports athletes (snowboarders, rock climbers, etc). Kate Temme, MD, Director of the Center for the Female Athlete. (Expert in the Female Athlete Triad) Infectious Disease - Flu (seasonal & novel strains) -Vaccinations and disease prevention - Waterborne diseases - Norovirus Neil Fishman, MD, University of Pennsylvania Health System associate chief medical officer, chairman of CDC’s Healthcare Infection Control Practices Advisory Committee Todd Barton, MD, an associate professor of Clinical Medicine Ebbing Lautenbach, MD, MPH, chief of Infectious Diseases; expert on infection control and antibiotic resistance. -John Wherry, PhD, a professor of Microbiology, can talk about the unique biology of norovirus, how it hides out in the immune system, and why it is so contagious. Neurology/Neurosurgery - Concussions/TBI - Head/Neck Injury - Spinal Injury M. Sean Grady, MD, Charles Harrison Frazier Professor of Neurosurgery and Chair of the Department of Neurosurgery Douglas Smith, MD, Professor of Neurosurgery and Director of the Penn Center for Brain Injury and Repair Cardiology - Heart Rhythm problems - Sudden Cardiac Arrest Benjamin Abella, MD, Vice Chair of the department of Emergency Medicine and Clinical Research Director, Center for Resuscitation Science Neel Chokshi, MD, MBA, Director of the Sports Cardiology Program Anti-Doping & Muscle Physiology Tejvir S. Khurana, MD, PhD, associate professor of Physiology. He recently took research mice to within 1,000 feet of the summit of Mount Everest to study how a mammal’s physiology changes when exposed to low-oxygen conditions at extreme altitude. Endocrinology - Diabetes - Metabolism - Hormones Mitch Lazar, MD, PhD, chief of the division of Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism and Director of the Institute for Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism Mark Schutta, MD, Director of the Penn Rodebaugh Diabetes Center Psychiatry - Performance Anxiety - Mental Preparedness - Eating Disorders Michael E. Thase, MD, Director of the Penn Mood and Anxiety Program Cory F. Newman, PhD, Professor of Psychology; Director, Center for Cognitive Therapy, expert in sports psychology Kelly Allison, PhD, Director of Weight & Eating Disorders Travel Medicine - Illness prevention - Vaccinations for travel - Motion sickness, jet lag, altitude sickness - International disease surveillance Suzanne Shepherd, MD, Director of Education & Research, PENN Travel Medicine, associate professor of Emergency Medicine Stephen J. Gluckman, MD, director of Penn Global Medicine, professor of Infectious Diseases Sleep Disorders - Time Change/Jet Lag - Sleep Deprivation and the role in athletic performance Allan Pack, MD, PhD, chief of the Division of Sleep Medicine and Director of the Center for Sleep and Respiratory Neurobiology David F. Dinges, PhD, professor of Psychiatry and chief, division of Sleep and Chronobiology

