CSUMB and Monterey Jazz Festival Enter Educational Partnership in 2018

New Program Kicks Off March 5 with Tia Fuller and Marcie Chapa at CSUMB’s World Theater

Newswise — SEASIDE, Ca., February 6, 2018 – California State University, Monterey Bay (CSUMB) and Monterey Jazz Festival have entered a new educational partnership that will launch a series of jazz education activities beginning March 5, 2018 at CSUMB. The partnership will launch with a public program featuring world-renowned saxophonist, composer and educator Tia Fuller March 5, 2018 at CSUMB’s World Theater.

Fuller will conduct a master class for CSUMB’s Music & Performing Arts department followed by a program entitled “From Beyoncé and Beyond: Music Business, Performance and Leadership. The program will present an in-depth discussion of Fuller’s first-hand experience being a side woman on Beyoncé’s world tours and how this experience has led to her success in the jazz world as a bandleader, performer, businesswoman and professor at the Berklee College of Music. Fuller will be joined by Marcie Chapa who also performed as a touring member of Beyoncé’s ensemble, and is now directing the band and drumline at North Monterey County High School.

This CSUMB event will launch a week of jazz education activities around Monterey County leading up to the 48th Annual Next Generation Jazz Festival. Do not miss saxophonist and composer Tia Fuller and latina percussionist, Marcie Chapa.

This unique and creative partnership is made possible by a donation from Robert Danziger and his wife, Martha Drexler Lynn. Danziger was the first recipient of an Honorary Doctor of Fine Arts for Music degree from CSUMB (2011). The Honorary Doctorate was also awarded for Invention and Pioneering Sustainable Energy.

Lynn is a member of the CSUMB University Art Committee and has written seven notable books that appear in major libraries around the world. Danziger and Lynn are supporting this annual partnership with cash gifts during their lifetime and with a legacy gift.

