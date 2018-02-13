American Academy of Home Care Medicine Applauds Extension of Independence at Home (IAH) Demonstration

Contact

Cost Savings and Improved Quality of Care are Hallmarks of Medicare Demonstration Project

Newswise — CHICAGO, IL, February 12, 2018 – The American Academy of Home Care Medicine (AAHCM) applauds Congressional leaders for including a two-year extension of the successful Independence at Home (IAH) demonstration in the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018, signed by the President.

The IAH care model uses interdisciplinary teams of medical and social service professionals to provide comprehensive primary care in the homes of Medicare patients who have serious chronic illness and disability. AAHCM has served as a leading advocate for the IAH model since 2007.

We are especially grateful to Senators Hatch, Wyden, Portman, Bennett, Cornyn, and Markey, and Representatives Burgess, Dingell, Roskam and Thompson, who led efforts for IAH extension in the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Dr. Eric DeJonge, President of AAHCM, said, “The unique nature of our IAH house call model allows us to manage the most vulnerable Medicare beneficiaries in the preferred and lower-cost setting of their own home.” He added, “The ‘secret sauce’ of IAH is that we offer mobile teams of skilled providers to deliver comprehensive services to ill and disabled patients at home.”

Dr. Peter Boling, of Virginia Commonwealth University and a leader of an IAH participating practice, added, “There is no question that our patients are happier, and often healthier, in their homes, and the savings to Medicare are obvious. IAH care enables us, as appropriate, to avoid the high costs and risks often associated with hospitalization or other institutional settings.”

“Extension of the IAH demonstration represents real progress toward what works – caring for patients where they want to be, at home,” said Dr. George Taler, a geriatrician with the nationally-recognized MedStar House Call Program and an IAH participating practice. “Home based primary care, as shown in IAH, is a movement and not simply a demonstration. We hope to continue to work with Congress and CMS so this type of care can be expanded nationwide.”

AAHCM is a professional organization serving the needs of thousands of physicians, health professionals and organizations committed to improving care of patients in the home. AAHCM delivers on the promise of interdisciplinary, high value health care in the home for all people in need by promoting the art, science and practice of home care medicine. The AAHCM membership is comprised of physicians, medical directors, nurse practitioners, physician’s assistants, registered nurses, social workers, practice administrators, and residents/students working in the field of home care medicine. For more information on the AAHCM, please visit www.aahcm.org.

