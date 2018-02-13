UVA Darden Executive Education, Olympic Rower Challenge Team Dynamics in New Washington DC Area Program

By Dawn Driscoll

Newswise — Darden Executive Education is launching an innovative new team development program in the Washington, D.C., area.

Aligning Teams for Growth and Change brings together high-performance individuals for workshop-based learning that focuses on tackling a specific change or challenge their organizations are facing.

The program focuses on building agile teams that are able to collaborate, flex and move forward seamlessly together across silos — even if they do not typically work together as a team. Each team of seven individuals from within an organization will learn to communicate and collaborate more effectively through small group workshops, individual and team diagnostics, and daily rowing challenges on the water.

Led by University of Virginia Darden School of Business Professor Lynn Isabella and U.S. Olympian Dan Lyons, the program will take place 30 April–4 May at Darden’s new, state-of-the-art facilities in the Rosslyn district of Arlington, Virginia, with daily rowing practice on the Potomac River. The course will culminate with a regatta race at the end of the week between teams.

“Over the last several years, our clients have asked for a program that would allow them to work as a team on pressing company issues, and we are thrilled to launch this specialized course from our Washington, D.C., area base,” Isabella said. “When classroom learning is blended with experiential activity, the learning is multiplied. When a group of individuals can row in the same boat while working on their team or company challenges, the learning is exponential.”

Participation in the new program is limited to five teams. Interested organizations should contact Rebecca Yancey at YanceyR@darden.virginia.edu for more information and to register.

In addition to expanding program offerings in the Washington, D.C., area, Darden Executive Education offers open-enrollment courses in Charlottesville, Virginia, in topics including leadership, innovation, strategy, management competencies, sales and marketing, and more.

Darden Executive Education also offers online courses to meet the needs of professionals around the world. The Specialization in Design Thinking and Innovation features four, five-week courses to enable innovation through a human-centered, iterative approach to problem-solving. Offered several times a year, the next wave of courses starts 26 February. Participants who register by 23 February to complete all four courses in 2018 will receive a special bundle price of $1,200.