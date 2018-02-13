 
Childhood Cancer Survivors, Hospital Host Fundraiser for Research

Annual St. Baldrick’s event on Feb. 16

  • Credit: Vibhu S. Rangavasan

    “I saw the event last year and I knew I wanted to do something more this year,” says UIC Police Officer Terry Williams (front right) during the 2017 event.

    • WHAT:

    The Children’s Hospital University of Illinois will host an annual head-shaving event to raise money for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation. Staff, physicians and families of children with cancer volunteer each year to have their heads shaved in support of childhood cancer research.

    WHEN:

    Feb. 16
    8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

    WHERE:

    University of Illinois Hospital
    1740 W. Taylor St.

    DETAILS:

    The children’s hospital at UI Health provides comprehensive services to children and adolescents with cancer, leukemia, sickle cell disease, hemophilia and other blood disorders. The St. Baldrick’s Foundation began as a challenge between friends and has since grown into the world’s largest volunteer-driven fundraising program for childhood cancer research.

