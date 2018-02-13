 
Expert Available to Comment on Olympic Athletes' Psyches Impact Performance

    Newswise — Ithaca College Assistant Professor Sebastian Harenberg is available to comment on how a fear of failure affects the performance of Olympic athletes.

    Harenberg says that the fear of failure in Olympic athletes, especially those who are perfectionists, can impact their performance on the world stage. He says athletes that are able to manage their expectations are likely to perform better.

    An expert in the competitive process in sports, Harenberg has conducted research in cognitive training. 

    More information on Harenberg’s expertise and background is available on the Ithaca College website.

    Harenberg is available for interviews and can be reached by contacting Dan Verderosa in the Ithaca College Office of College Relations and Communications at dverderosa@ithaca.edu or 607-274-1440.

