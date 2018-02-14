Media Invited to Register for 2018 Annual Meeting of Education Researchers

Contact:

WHAT

The American Educational Research Association’s annual meeting is the largest gathering of scholars in the field of education research. It is a showcase for ground-breaking, innovative scholarship in an array of areas—from early education through higher education, from digital learning to second language literacy. It is where to encounter ideas and data that will shape tomorrow's education practices and policies, and where to connect with leading thinkers from the U.S. and around the world.



Members of the media are invited to register to attend the AERA 2018 Annual Meeting in New York City, April 13-17, for five days of cutting edge research, ideas, and engagement. The 2018 Annual Meeting theme is "The Dreams, Possibilities, and Necessity of Public Education."



WHEN

April 13-17, 2018



WHERE

New York, N.Y.



The 2018 Annual Meeting will be held in nine co-Headquarter Hotels: Crowne Plaza Times Square Manhattan, Le Parker Meridien, Park Central New York Hotel, Millennium Broadway, New York Hilton Midtown, New York Marriott Marquis, Sheraton New York Times Square, Warwick New York Hotel, and the Westin at Times Square.



WHO

Join more than 14,000 AERA members and scholars from aligned fields and disciplines, policymakers, and practitioners in New York City to hear from major speakers. Choose from more than 2,500 sessions featuring high-quality and timely education research.



**Media Registration and Housing**

Please complete this Press Registration Form. If you have any questions regarding your registration, contact AERA Communications at communications@aera.net.



Once press registration is confirmed, AERA will send a confirmation email. That message will include a web link and access code for reporters who want to reserve housing in AERA’s press room block.



**Meeting Schedule and Program**

The tentative schedule is available here. The full program is expected to be posted on the AERA website in mid/late February.



AERA is happy to provide recommendations on Annual Meeting sessions and point members of the media to research papers, based on specific interests. Please contact AERA Communications Director Tony Pals (tpals@aera.net, office: (202) 238-3235, cell: (202) 288-9333).



**Links to Research Paper Abstracts**

Once the program is online, links to abstracts for research papers will be available. By accessing the schedule, you acknowledge that the contents of the abstracts are subject to AERA’s embargo policy.



**Embargo Policy**

Contents of research papers being presented at the 2018 AERA Annual Meeting are embargoed until 12:01 a.m. ET on the date the paper is scheduled to be delivered.



**Press Room and Press Badges**

The Press Room will be in Liberty 1 and 2 on the third floor of the Sheraton New York Times Square. Badges must be picked up on site in the press room. For hours of operation, click here.



**Social Media**

The hashtag for the 2018 Annual Meeting is #AERA18. You may also find us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



AERA Reporters’ Resource

About AERA

The American Educational Research Association (AERA) is the largest national interdisciplinary research association devoted to the scientific study of education and learning. Founded in 1916, AERA advances knowledge about education, encourages scholarly inquiry related to education, and promotes the use of research to improve education and serve the public good. Find AERA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



