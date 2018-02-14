Best of Meeting Abstracts Announced for Historic World Congress on Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine

Newswise — ASRA is pleased to announce the Best of Meeting Abstracts for the 2018 World Congress on Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine, being held April 19-21, 2018, in New York City.

Winners receive certificates and are invited to speak from the podium during select sessions (indicated below).

4842. Does Regional Compared to Local Anaesthesia Influence Outcome after Arteriovenous Fistula (AVF) Creation? One Year Follow-up of a Randomised Controlled Trial

Alan Macfarlane, Emma Aitken, Andrew Jackson, Rachel Kearns, John Kinsella, Marc Clancy

Glasgow Royal Infirmary, Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom

Podium Presentation: Saturday, 10:15-10:20 am, Parallel Session PS-10d Defining Outcomes

4886. The Addition of ACB and IPACK to PAI Enhances Postoperative Pain Control in TKA: A Randomized Controlled Trial

David Kim, Yi Lin, Jonathon Beathe, Enrique Goytizolo, Joseph Oxendine, Jacques YaDeau, Daniel Maalouf, Christopher Garnett, Amar Ranawat, Edwin Su, David Mayman, Geoffrey Westrich, Michael Alexiades, Stavros Memtsoudis

Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, NY

Podium Presentation: Saturday, 10:15-10:20 am, Parallel Session PS-10a Newer Block Techniques

5222. General Anesthesia Versus Regional Anesthesia in Mortality and Delirium of Elderly Hip Fracture Patients: A Nationwide Population-Based Study

Si Ra Bang, Eun Jin Ahn, Hyo Jin Kim, Kyung Woo Kim, Hye Ran Choi, Jeong-wook Lee, Hyun Kang, Aeryoung Lee

Inje University Seoul Paik Hospital, Seoul, Korea

Podium Presentation: Thursday, 9:30-9:35 am, Parallel Session PS-01c Regional vs. General Anesthesia

The following abstracts received "Resident/Fellow Travel Awards." In addition to receiving certificates and speaking during select sessions (indicated below), resident/fellow awardees receive complimentary meeting registration and travel awards up to $1,500.

4677. Preliminary Experience with Epidural and Perineural Catheter Localization with Pulsed Wave Doppler Ultrasonography

Rovnat Babazade, Hesham Elsharkawy, Theresa Barnes, Maria Huarte, Wael A.S. Esa, Brian M. Ilfeld

The University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, TX

Podium Presentation: Saturday, 8-8:05 am, Parallel Session PS-09a Innovations in Regional Anesthesia

4877. The Effect of Anesthetic Technique on Mortality and Major Morbidity Following Hip Fracture Fixation. A Retrospective, Propensity-Score Matched-Pairs Cohort Study

Sarah Tierney, Anahi Perlas, Laith Malhas, Vincent Chan, Scott Beattie

University of Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Podium Presentation: Thursday, 9:35-9:40 am, Parallel Session PS-01c Regional vs. General Anesthesia

5527. Predictors of Postoperative Pain in 1,008 Spine Surgery Patients

Quentin Baca, Florian Marti, Brice Gaudilliere, Nima Aghaeepour, Martin Angst

Stanford University, Stanford, CA

Podium Presentation: Saturday, 8-8:05 am, Parallel Session PS-09c Procedure Specific Pain Therapy

