Best of Meeting Abstracts Announced for Historic World Congress on Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine
Article ID: 689488
Released: 14-Feb-2018 8:00 AM EST
Source Newsroom: American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine (ASRA)
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
CHANNELS
Newswise — ASRA is pleased to announce the Best of Meeting Abstracts for the 2018 World Congress on Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine, being held April 19-21, 2018, in New York City.
Winners receive certificates and are invited to speak from the podium during select sessions (indicated below).
4842. Does Regional Compared to Local Anaesthesia Influence Outcome after Arteriovenous Fistula (AVF) Creation? One Year Follow-up of a Randomised Controlled Trial
Alan Macfarlane, Emma Aitken, Andrew Jackson, Rachel Kearns, John Kinsella, Marc Clancy
Glasgow Royal Infirmary, Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Podium Presentation: Saturday, 10:15-10:20 am, Parallel Session PS-10d Defining Outcomes
4886. The Addition of ACB and IPACK to PAI Enhances Postoperative Pain Control in TKA: A Randomized Controlled Trial
David Kim, Yi Lin, Jonathon Beathe, Enrique Goytizolo, Joseph Oxendine, Jacques YaDeau, Daniel Maalouf, Christopher Garnett, Amar Ranawat, Edwin Su, David Mayman, Geoffrey Westrich, Michael Alexiades, Stavros Memtsoudis
Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, NY
Podium Presentation: Saturday, 10:15-10:20 am, Parallel Session PS-10a Newer Block Techniques
5222. General Anesthesia Versus Regional Anesthesia in Mortality and Delirium of Elderly Hip Fracture Patients: A Nationwide Population-Based Study
Si Ra Bang, Eun Jin Ahn, Hyo Jin Kim, Kyung Woo Kim, Hye Ran Choi, Jeong-wook Lee, Hyun Kang, Aeryoung Lee
Inje University Seoul Paik Hospital, Seoul, Korea
Podium Presentation: Thursday, 9:30-9:35 am, Parallel Session PS-01c Regional vs. General Anesthesia
The following abstracts received "Resident/Fellow Travel Awards." In addition to receiving certificates and speaking during select sessions (indicated below), resident/fellow awardees receive complimentary meeting registration and travel awards up to $1,500.
4677. Preliminary Experience with Epidural and Perineural Catheter Localization with Pulsed Wave Doppler Ultrasonography
Rovnat Babazade, Hesham Elsharkawy, Theresa Barnes, Maria Huarte, Wael A.S. Esa, Brian M. Ilfeld
The University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, TX
Podium Presentation: Saturday, 8-8:05 am, Parallel Session PS-09a Innovations in Regional Anesthesia
4877. The Effect of Anesthetic Technique on Mortality and Major Morbidity Following Hip Fracture Fixation. A Retrospective, Propensity-Score Matched-Pairs Cohort Study
Sarah Tierney, Anahi Perlas, Laith Malhas, Vincent Chan, Scott Beattie
University of Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Podium Presentation: Thursday, 9:35-9:40 am, Parallel Session PS-01c Regional vs. General Anesthesia
5527. Predictors of Postoperative Pain in 1,008 Spine Surgery Patients
Quentin Baca, Florian Marti, Brice Gaudilliere, Nima Aghaeepour, Martin Angst
Stanford University, Stanford, CA
Podium Presentation: Saturday, 8-8:05 am, Parallel Session PS-09c Procedure Specific Pain Therapy
View the full program at www.asra.com/world-congress.