Nelson Bennett, MD, urologist at Northwestern Memorial Hospital is available to comment on first erectile dysfunction (ED) cream in the U.S.

Newswise — Nelson Bennett, MD, urologist at Northwestern Memorial Hospital is available to discuss the FDA approval of the first erectile dysfunction (ED) cream in the U.S. expected to be approved February 17, 2018.

It's a new formulation of alprostadil, which is the active ingredient in penile injections for ED.

The product, from Apricus Biosciences, has been on the market for years in Europe and elsewhere, sold under the brand name Vitaros.

It targets men for whom ED pills aren't appropriate because of counter indications, drug interactions or lack of efficacy.

Dr. Bennett is a penial dysfunction expert at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, who believes a sizeable patient pool of men may opt for it.

