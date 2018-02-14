Researchers in the GW Department of Dermatology to Lecture and Present Posters at the 2018 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting

Newswise — WASHINGTON (Feb. 14, 2018) — Clinicians and researchers from the George Washington University (GW) School of Medicine and Health Sciences (SMHS) Department of Dermatology will present on a variety of topics, including psoriasis, the potential of medical cannabis, and dermatologic considerations in transgender care, at the 2018 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting, Feb. 16–20 in San Diego, California.

Selected posters to be presented by GW researchers include:

Implementation of a Wound Care Curriculum in Medical Student and Resident Training

Hospital Readmissions for Skin Disease in the United States

Dermatologic Considerations in Transgender Care

Faculty from GW SMHS will also participate in the following sessions:

The Potential of Cannabinoids for the Treatment of Inflammatory and Neoplastic Diseases of the Skin by Adam Friedman, MD (F003, Feb. 16, 10:40 a.m., Ballroom 20A)

Pediatric Vulvar Diseases: Approach to the Patient and Common Conditions by Kalyani Maranthe, MD (U018, Feb. 16, 4:30 p.m., Room 1B)

Comorbidities in Psoriasis: What a Dermatologist Needs to Know by Ronald Prussick, MD (U063, Feb. 18, 4:30 p.m., Room 1A)

Residents and fellows will also present at total of seven cases at the prestigious two-day Gross and Microscopic Symposium (S001, Feb. 16–17, Room 9) including:

Pick Your “P”: Porokeratosis Parading as PLC (Feb. 16, 11:45 a.m.)

A Cautionary Tale: Full Thickness Ulceration Due to Online-Purchased “Mole Removal” Cream (Feb. 16, 3:05 p.m.)

Eruptive Sebaceous Hyperplasia: A Rare Consequence of Systemic Corticosteroids (Feb. 17, 9:15 a.m.)

Clinicians and researchers presenting posters and participating in sessions, as well as other GW faculty who are attending the meeting, are available to speak with media.

