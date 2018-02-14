Black History Month at UIC

Newswise — The University of Illinois at Chicago’s Black History Month commemorates the culture and contributions of Africans and African Americans. This year’s theme for Black History Month 2018 is “Blacknificent: Pride, Love, Culture,” and this year’s keynote event will be “A Conversation with Yara Shahidi.”

The Black History Month planning committee, including the Center for Student Involvement, the Student Activities Board and the African American Academic Network, are sponsoring the following events at UIC, which are open to public:

WHEN: February 15

6-8 p.m.

WHERE: Student Center East, Illinois Room

750 S. Halsted St.

Show Stoppers: Black History Month Showcase. Multimedia performance and art exhibition featuring the artistic contributions of the UIC community, including song, dance, visual art and poetry. The event is free and open to the public.

WHEN: February 19

6:30-8:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

WHERE: UIC Forum

725 W. Roosevelt Rd.

This year’s keynote event will be “A Conversation with Yara Shahidi.” The actress, who plays Zoey Johnson on ABC’s critically acclaimed show “Black-ish,” will discuss social issues and women’s rights.

She has received a NAACP Image Award for outstanding supporting actress for her role on “Black-ish” and a Gracie Award for female in a breakthrough role. She uses her fame as a platform to talk about STEM, education and social issues.

This keynote event is free for current UIC students. RSVP here: https://orgsync.com/63688/forms/304148

UIC faculty, staff and guests may purchase tickets for $20: http://go.uic.edu/Yara

WHEN: February 21

4:30-6:30 p.m.

WHERE: African American Cultural Center Gallery

Addams Hall, Rooms 200 and 209, 2nd floor

830 S. Halsted St.

The National Association of Black Accountants’ Black Success Seminar will feature business leaders Bianca Shellie-Robinson and Chinedu Iwuora. Shellie-Robinson is president of Cayden Cay Consulting and an international success-building strategist, project manager, speaker, business coach, business consultant, workshop facilitator and trainer. Iwuora is a CPA and audit senior at Deloitte, among the largest accounting firms in the world.

WHEN: February 22

3-4:30 p.m.

WHERE: Student Center East, Montgomery Ward Gallery

750 S. Halsted St.

Re-imagining Masculinities (RMI): Englewood Boys Installation will feature a dialogue with artist Julian Williams. The exhibit includes a series of 13 watercolor portraits by Williams, a Chicago-based artist. The installation re-envisions the lives and worlds of incarcerated African-American boys and young men. The work comes from Williams’ personal experience and efforts to heal and cope with his son’s incarceration.

WHEN: February 23

5:30-8 p.m.

WHERE: Jane Addams Hull-House Museum

800 S. Halsted St.

“Poetry Is Not A Luxury:” Black Women Witnessing in Dangerous Times, will feature poetry readings from black female poets Krista Franklin, Nikki Patin, Rosamond King and Tara Betts. The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served and books will be available for purchase. Wheelchair accessible. For questions about accessibility, contact (312)413-1024.

WHEN: February 26 – March 2

WHERE: Great Cities Institute Suite 400

412 S. Peoria

The Kerner Report: 50 Years Later will be the focus of attention for the Great Cities Institute. In the aftermath of the 1967 urban “riots,” then-President Lyndon B. Johnson established the National Advisory Commission on Civil Disorders, known as the Kerner Commission, after its chair, former Illinois Gov. Otto Kerner, Jr. The commission examined the conditions of the cities that led to the turmoil and issued recommendations. The report, released on Feb. 29, 1968, served as a pivotal moment in the changing dynamics of U.S. cities and of the critical analysis of the role of race as a division in America.

The Great Cities Institute will host a weeklong series February 26 through March 2 to discuss the Kerner Report’s findings and their continuing relevance for today’s urban issues. The keynote presentation from 9 to 11 a.m. March 1 will feature the last remaining member of the Kerner Commission, former U.S. Senator Dr. Fred Harris.

For more information on these events, please visit: greatcities.uic.edu.

RSVP for the March 1 Keynote & Panel:

https://greatcities.uic.edu/event/the-kerner-report-50-years-later/