The Minerals, Metals & Materials Society Names 2018 Class of Fellows

Newswise — February 14, 2018—Pittsburgh, PA (USA): The Minerals, Metals & Materials Society (TMS) has announced the names of its 2018 Class of Fellows. Honorees will receive the award at the TMS–AIME Awards Ceremony which will take place on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at the TMS 2018 Annual Meeting & Exhibition (TMS2018) held from March 11-15 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Class of Fellow is TMS’s highest honor. To be inducted, a candidate must be recognized as a leading authority and contributor to the practice of metallurgy, materials science, and technology. This includes scholarship, such as the publication of articles or books; the granting of patents; direction of important research or engineering work; and responsibility through management for nationally known improvements and developments in the field. A strong consideration is also given for outstanding service to the society.

For more information about the TMS Fellow Award, or to view a complete list of 2018 TMS award recipients, visit awards.tms.org.

The 2018 Class of Fellows is:

Gerbrand Ceder Professor, University of California For his outstanding contributions to the computational design of materials and their application to metals and functional oxides.

Brent Fultz Professor, California Institute of Technology For leadership in establishing the importance of vibrational entropy to the phase stability of alloys and for transformational advances in measurement techniques.

Carol Handwerker Professor, Purdue University For national leadership across the field of electronic materials packaging, from structure evolution in ceramics to Pb-free solder replacements.

Peter Liaw Professor, University of Tennessee For seminal contributions to the fundamental understanding of fatigue and fracture behavior in metals and alloys, including advanced structural materials.

Daniel Miracle Senior Scientist, Air Force Research Laboratory For original and seminal contributions on a range of structural metallic alloys, and for technical and strategic leadership in the international technical community.

Ray Peterson Technology Director, Real Alloy For significant contributions to the aluminum industry through his work in aluminum melting and molten metal processing and his outstanding service to TMS.

ABOUT TMS

The Minerals, Metals & Materials Society (TMS) is a professional society that connects minerals, metals, and materials scientists and engineers who work in industry, academia, and government positions around the world. TMS creates networking, publication, and professional development opportunities by convening international conferences, publishing books and journals, administering awards, and developing standards for the professions it serves. TMS currently supports more than 13,000 professional and student members in 94 countries on six continents. For more information on TMS, visit www.tms.org.