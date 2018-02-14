Nationally Known Subject Matter Expert on School Shootings

FORT LAUDERDALE/DAVIE, Fla. – It has happened again – unfortunately another high school had a tragic shooting take place on its campus. Many will wonder why these events occur and what factors into someone taking such action. For members of the media interested in a Subject Matter Expert who has extensive experience researching such situations, Scott Poland, Ed.D., a professor in Nova Southeastern University's (NSU) College of Psychology can provide such insight.

Dr. Poland is a nationally recognized expert on school crises, youth violence, suicide intervention, self-injury, school safety, threat assessment, parenting and the delivery of psychological services in schools. He is a founding member of the National Emergency Assistance Team for the National Association of School Psychologists and serves as the Prevention Director for the American Association of Suicidology. He has led multiple national crisis teams following numerous school shootings and suicides and has assisted schools and communities after terrorism acts in New York, Washington, D.C. and Oklahoma. Poland served as the team leader of the crisis response team sent to Jefferson County Public Schools during the aftermath of the Columbine High School shootings. Dr. Poland has presented more than 1,000 workshops in all 50 states and has testified before Congress as a Subject Matter Expert.

Poland is well versed in working with media who are covering school/campus shooting situations – he is at ease with on camera, phone and in-person interviews. Media interested in interviewing Scott Poland, Ed.D. should contact one of NSU's Public Relations officers Julie Spechler at 954-591-3361 (cell) or julies@nova.edu or Marla Oxenhandler at 954-770-9204 or marla.oxenhandler@nova.edu to arrange an interview.

