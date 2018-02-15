The Minerals, Metals & Materials Society Announces 2018 Society Award Recipients

Ashley-Anne Bohnert

Communications Coordinator

The Minerals, Metals & Materials Society (TMS)

Telephone: 1–724–814–3188

abohnert@tms.org

Newswise — February 15, 2018, Pittsburgh, PA (USA): The Minerals, Metals & Materials Society (TMS) has announced the recipients of its 2018 Society Awards.

The honorees will receive their accolades during the TMS–AIME Awards Ceremony which will take place on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at the TMS 2018 Annual Meeting & Exhibition (TMS2018) held from March 11-15 in Phoenix, Arizona. The ceremony will include the presentations of awards from TMS and the American Institute of Mining, Metallurgical, and Petroleum Engineers (AIME), of which TMS is a member society.

For more information about the TMS Professional Honors and Awards Recognition Program, or to view a complete list of 2018 TMS award recipients, visit awards.tms.org. For more information about the TMS-AIME Awards Ceremony and other activities at TMS2018, visit www.tms.org/TMS2018. Awardee photos are available upon request.

TMS Fellows – Class of 2018: The Class of Fellow is the highest honor bestowed by TMS. To be inducted, a candidate must be recognized as a leading authority and contributor to the practice of metallurgy, materials science, and technology, with strong consideration given to outstanding service to the society.

Gerbrand Ceder, University of California

Brent Fultz, California Institute of Technology

Carol Handwerker, Purdue University

Peter Liaw, University of Tennessee

Daniel Miracle, Air Force Research Laboratory

Ray Peterson, Real Alloy

Brimacombe Medalists – Class of 2018: This mid-career award recognizes individuals with: sustained excellence and achievement in business, technology, education, public policy, or science related to minerals, metals, or materials science and engineering, and a record of continuing service to the profession.

Ibrahim Karaman, Texas A&M University

Roger Narayan, University of North Carolina

Katsuyo Thornton, University of Michigan

Xinghang Zhang, Purdue University

Application to Practice Award: This award recognizes an individual who has demonstrated outstanding achievement in transferring research results or findings into commercial production and practical use.

Chih Chen, National Chiao Tung University

Bruce Chalmers Award: This award honors outstanding contributions to the science and/or technology of materials processing by an individual.

Jyotirmoy Mazumder, University of Michigan

Morris Cohen Award: This award recognizes an individual who has made outstanding contributions to the science and/or technologies of materials properties.

Tresa Pollock, University of California

Julia and Johannes Weertman Educator Award: This award recognizes an individual who has made outstanding contributions to education in metallurgical engineering and/or materials science and engineering.

Garry Warren, University of Alabama

William Hume-Rothery Award: This award recognizes a scientific leader for exceptional scholarly contributions to the science of alloys by inviting him or her to be an honored presenter at the William Hume-Rothery Memorial Symposium during the TMS annual meeting.

Zi-Kui Liu, Pennsylvania State University

Institute of Metals Lecturer & Robert Franklin Mehl Award: In receiving this pinnacle award, honorees present a lecture at the TMS annual meeting, which is also published in Metallurgical and Materials Transactions A.

Marc A. Meyers, University of California

Leadership Award: This award recognizes an individual who has demonstrated outstanding leadership in the national and international materials community.

Naresh Thadhani, Georgia Institute of Technology

Alexander Scott Distinguished Service Award: This award honors a member’s outstanding contributions to TMS, this award is typically presented for 10 or more years of TMS service in membership development, student chapters, education and professional affairs, and/or other society level activity.

Tresa Pollock, University of California

Oleg D. Sherby Award: This award recognizes an individual, or small group of collaborators, who has made significant contributions to the understanding of the behavior of materials at high temperatures.

Terence Langdon, University of South Hampton

Cyril Stanley Smith Award: This award recognizes outstanding contributions to the science and/or technology of materials structure.

Raja Mishra, General Motors R&D Center

Early Career Faculty Fellow: This award honors two assistant professors for accomplishments that have advanced the academic institution where they are employed, and recognizes his or her abilities to broaden the technological profile of TMS.

Cong Wang, Northeastern University

Sung Woo Nam, University of Illinois

AIME Honorary Membership: In appreciation of outstanding service to or distinguished scientific or engineering achievement in the fields embracing the activities of AIME and its member societies.

Tresa Pollock, University of California

TMS/SME/AIME James Douglas Gold Medal: This award recognizes distinguished achievement in non-ferrous metallurgy, including both the benefication of ores and the alloying and utilization of non-ferrous metals.

Michael Moats, Missouri University of Science and Technology

AIME Robert Lansing Hardy Award: This award recognizes outstanding promise for a successful career in the broad field of metallurgy and materials science by a professional under the age of 35.

Allison Beese, Pennsylvania State University

AIME Champion H. Matthewson Award: This award is presented to an author(s) of a paper or series of closely related papers, which represents the most notable contribution to metallurgical science during the period under review.

Ekkes Bruck, Delft University of Technology

Haixing Fang, Delft University of Technology

Maarten Emre Gramsma, Peutz B. V.

Michael Herbig, Max-Planck-Institute for Iron Research GmbH

Margarita Kuzmina, Schmidt + Clemens GmbH

Cees Kwakernaak, Delft University of Technology

Dierk Raabe, Max-Planck Institute

Willem Sloof, Delft University of Technology

Frans Tichelaar, Delft University of Technology

Sybrand van der Zwaag, Delft University of Technology

Niels van Dijk, Delft University of Technology

Shasha Zhang, Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautic

Wanlin Wang, Central South University

Haihui Zhang, Central South University

Acta Materialia Gold Medal Award: Established by Acta Materialia Inc. in 1973, this award is presented to a proven leader in materials science and engineering whose research has significantly impacted the development of the discipline.

Subhash Mahajan, University of California

Acta Materialia Silver Medal Award: This award honors scientific contributions and leadership from academic, industry and public sector leaders in the midst of their careers.

Nikhilesh Chawla, Arizona State University

Acta Materialia Materials and Society Award: Established by Acta Materialia Inc. in memory of J. Herbert Hollomon, principal instigator of the journal Acta Metallurgica, this award recognizes an outstanding contributor to the interactions between materials technology and social concerns.

Julie Christodoulou, US Office of Naval Research

ABOUT TMS

The Minerals, Metals & Materials Society (TMS) is a professional society that connects minerals, metals, and materials scientists and engineers who work in industry, academia, and government positions around the world. TMS creates networking, publication, and professional development opportunities by convening international conferences, publishing books and journals, administering awards, and developing standards for the professions it serves. TMS currently supports more than 13,000 professional and student members in 94 countries on six continents. For more information on TMS, visit www.tms.org.